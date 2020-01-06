AMD issues correction on Xbox Series X visuals used in CES 2020 keynote AMD showed a 360 view of the Xbox Series X in their CES 2020 project sizzle reel, but it was recently revealed that their visuals are not accurate to the actual console design.

AMD had a lot of things to show during their corner of CES 2020 Keynote presentations, but one sort of surprising detail in the presentation came during a seemingly simple sizzle reel of what AMD was working on in 2020. When the Xbox Series X came up, it seemed we got one of our first 360-degree views of the console, and many thought we may have received some interesting new details. Unfortunately, AMD has since come out to say the visuals of the Xbox Series X used were inaccurate.

The sizzle reel showing off the Xbox Series X took place during AMD’s CES 2020 keynote presentation. Though console gaming was not the star of the AMD show, it did make a small appearance in their line-up as AMD took a victory lap on their partnership with Microsoft and Sony, developing processors for the new Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles respectively. During their sizzle reel, they showed a spinning view of the Xbox Series X, and from it, viewers picked out the detail of the ports on the front and back of the machine. It wasn’t long after that AMD issued a statement on the Xbox Series X imagery used, as reported by The Verge.

The images of the Xbox Series X used were apparently 3D renders sourced from a third party site known as TurboSquid, which includes disclaimers that they may not be accurate.

“The Xbox Series X imagery used during the AMD CES press conference was not sourced from Microsoft and does not accurately represent the design or features of the upcoming console,” an AMD spokesperson explained. “They were taken from TurboSquid.com.”

TurboSquid is a site that creates various 3D models and imaging. The image used even contains its own disclaimer, claiming that, “this 3D model is based on images published by Microsoft in December and thus not guaranteed to be 100% accurate.” That is to say AMD had themselves quite the accident when they chose not to slap a little disclaimer on their own sizzle reel about the Xbox Series X not being accurately depicted in it.

Either way, it would appear AMD’s little reveal is less than viewers thought it was and we’ll have to wait a little longer to get some more concrete details on the Xbox Series X’s design and port layout. Don’t forget to follow the rest of our CES 2020 coverage, include AMD’s reveal of ultrathin Ryzen Mobile 4000 Series CPUs for 2020 gaming laptops.