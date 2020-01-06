New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and castDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

PlayStation 5 logo revealed at Sony CES 2020 presentation

Sony has officially shown the logo for the PS5 at this year's CES.
Sam Chandler
3

While we don’t yet know what the PlayStation 5 looks like, we at least know what the logo looks like. This is thanks to Sony’s CES 2020 keynote, where Jim Ryan took to the stage to talk all about the achievements of Sony and the PS4 over its lifetime. But the big showstopper was the reveal of the PS5 logo.

Sony flaunts the new PS5 logo for the first time

playstation 5 logo
The PlayStation 5 logo has been revealed and it maintains the same style of the previous console generations. 

Surprising absolutely no one, that PS5 logo looks to continue the trend of having a number after the curvy letters P and S. This style kicked off with the PlayStation 3’s slim model, released in 2009. Since then, Sony has kept the smoother look, contrasting the hard angles of the PS2 logo.

What’s worth noting is that, in official branding, Sony seems to no longer write the full name of the PlayStation, instead sticking with the initialism. Again, this trend was adopted with the release of the PS3 slim version.

We did a quick mock-up of the evolution of the PlayStation logo. Aside from the original branding of the PlayStation 3, there’s been little deviation in the overall style of how these figures appear. Even the PlayStation 2 shorthand included an incomplete P and an extruded S.

playstation logo evolution

Outside of the logo and some technical aspects, Sony has yet to reveal what people want most: what the console looks like. People want to see the, presumably, black box that will be living in their TV cabinets for the next seven years. In terms of driving consumer excitement, a logo isn’t going to cut it.

For PlayStation enthusiasts, this is clearly disappointing. Outside of CES 2020, there’s no telling when we might get more information out of Sony. E3 2020 might be six months away, but Sony could very well decide to skip it this year too.

Be sure to jump into the Chatty thread below and let us know what you think of the Sony CES 2020 keynote. Is the reveal of the PS5 logo enough to keep your hype train moving? Remember to check out the Shacknews CES 2020 page for the latest announcements from this year’s show.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola