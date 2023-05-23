Alienware System Shock custom laptop sweepstakes

With the release of Nightdive Studios’ System Shock remake at the end of May 2023, anticipation was high to see years of hard work at the studio and a return to the much-beloved sci-fi RPG shooter franchise pay off. Nightdive is most certainly ready to celebrate too, and they’re bringing Alienware into the loop to do something special for fans that have been waiting years for System Shock goodness. Alienware, Prime Matter, and Nightdive have partnered for a sweepstakes ahead of the System Shock remake’s launch, and the prize is a sweet new Alienware custom laptop decorated with System Shock graphics!

How to enter the Alienware System Shock custom laptop giveaway

System Shock remake releases on PC on May 30, 2023. Console release date are coming at a later date.

Source: Nightdive Studios

With Alienware on deck to help a lucky fan get their hands on a sweet piece of PC gaming hardware, the details of entry are quite simple:

The giveaway will take place in a raffle format.

There is one (1) prize: A custom System Shock Alienware x15 R2 Gaming Laptop

The contest opens at 10 a.m. PT on May 23, 2023. Drawing for the prize will take place on June 20, 2023.

Entrants must create or have an existing free Alienware Arena account to enter the contest.

Once you have your Alienware Arena account in order, you can enter by filling out a form via the Alienware System Shock contest page.

Only one (1) entry per person may be submitted to the contest.

The winner will be selected randomly and notified via telephone and/or email by Alienware admins, who will then collect shipping info to deliver the prize.

The contest will be available to entrants in the United States, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, and Australia. The keyboard and operating system are set to US defaults.

Have a look at the prize: An Alienware System Shock custom laptop!

Have a look at the Alienware x15 R2 custom System Shock laptop you could win in this ongoing contest!

Source: Alienware

Now for the part you’ve likely been waiting for: The prize itself! The grand prize of this contest is a custom Alienware laptop featuring a System Shock-style wrap of graphics around it. Specifically, it’s an Alienware x15 R2 Gaming Laptop, valued at a retail price of $2,199 USD. The specs of the laptop are as follows:

Intel Core i9 11900 processor

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

32GB of 3200mhz memory

1TB NVMe hard drive

One year Warranty

OS & Keyboard are set to US regional defaults

As mentioned prior, the Alienware x15 R2 laptop will include System Shock graphics, featuring the iconic and villainous SHODAN. She’ll look upon your futile human efforts as you play your games and pretend you have a chance of stopping her. The full details of the laptop, including further specs, can be found on Alienware’s website.

We wish you all the best of luck in the contest! Stay tuned for further announcements, as well as further System Shock, Nightdive Studios, and Alienware coverage, and cross your fingers for that laptop once a winner is drawn in June! Meanwhile, the System Shock remake is set for a May 30, 2023 release date on PC. It's also coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S at a later date, so stay tuned for fruther details.