Original Mafia: Definitive Edition slated for August launch
Mafia 2 and 3: Definitive Editions are out now while the original game will see more of a full remake and follow in August 2020.
Mafia 2 and 3: Definitive Editions are out now while the original game will see more of a full remake and follow in August 2020.
Learn how to skip out on the intro cutscene in Borderlands 3.
The gaming giant celebrates the launch of 2K19 with a program creating real-life impact.
You may want a new Grand Theft Auto every year, but giving development studios time to percolate maintains their quality.
Players gravitated to the sequel's diverse characters, setting, and themes.
That's a lot of people trying to take over the world.
2K had NINE years to fix both BioShock and BioShock 2 for the release of its remastered version. Did it? Apparently not.
Would you kindly buy BioShock again?
Now you can enjoy Tales from the Borderlands from the comfort of a physical format.
Can you smell what WWE 2K16 is cooking?