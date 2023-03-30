John Cena is trading the jorts for khakis as free DLC in PGA Tour 2K23 in April John Cena will be the latest celebrity golfer to be included in PGA Tour 2K23 alongside Michael Jordan and Steph Curry.

It looks like we’re getting some extra star power for PGA Tour 2K23 with John Cena next month. 2K Sports just announced that the WWE Superstar will be coming to the game as free DLC in early April. The announcement comes just before Wrestlemania 39 in which Cena will play a part, and he’s the latest non-pro player to join PGA Tour 2K23 as a celebrity golfer alongside the likes of Michael Jordan and Steph Curry.

2K Sports announced the John Cena DLC via the PGA Tour 2K Twitter on March 30, 2023. According to the announcement John Cena will be coming to PGA Tour 2K23 as free DLC on April 7, 2023. You won’t have to spend anything and can just claim and download him on any platform on which the game is available. Interestingly, John Cena also arrives in PGA Tour 2K23 just as Electronic Arts prepares to launch EA Sports PGA Tour on the exact same day, April 7.

It seems the champ will be here soon as John Cena joins the PGA Tour 2K23 roster in early April as free DLC.

Source: 2K

John Cena marks a very interesting choice among the various golfers included in PGA Tour 2K23. The game came out in October 2022, and to decent reviews that currently put the game at a 76 on Metacritic for the PS5 platform (similarly scored on PC and Xbox as well). The game already included a solid lineup of golfers, including Michael Jordan, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, and Tiger Woods, who notably signed a multi-year contract to appear in and become executive director of the PGA Tour 2K games.

Nonetheless, with Wrestlemania coming up this weekend, John Cena is also a solidly timed pull for 2K. It looks like April 7 is going to be an interesting time for PGA Tour 2K23, if you can see its latest golfer that is.