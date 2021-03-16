2K and Tiger Woods sign multi-year deal for further PGA Tour titles Tiger Woods will also serve as Executive Director on PGA Tour games.

2K is already the home of licensed basketball sims, and in recent years, we’ve seen the company look to extend its reach to other sports as well. The PGA Tour golf sim series has become increasingly popular, and have now scored a big boost for years to come. 2K has announced that it’s signed a multi-year deal with iconic golfer Tiger Woods for him to exclusively appear in and work on future PGA Tour games.

2K has entered a long-term partnership with Tiger Woods, in addition to acquiring HB Studios Multimedia, the developers behind the PGA Tour series. The partnership gives 2K the exclusive right to use Tiger Woods’ name and likeness in their games for the foreseeable future. Interestingly, Woods will be more than just a recognizable face to appear in the games, as he’ll also serve as the Executive Director on future PGA Tour games.

“I am looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I’ve found the right partners to make it happen,” Tiger Woods said. “I’m honored to take part in this opportunity and look forward to sharing my expertise and insights as we build the future of golf video games together.”

As alluded to in his statement, this certainly isn’t Tiger Woods’ first foray into the video game world, as his name and face graced many PGA Tour games back in the 2000s. 2K expects the deal to officially close by the end of Q1 2021.

As for Tiger Woods’ real-life career, it’s unclear if he’ll ever be able to play again, as this news comes just weeks after the iconic golfer suffered serious injuries in a car accident, in which some responders said that Woods is “lucky to be alive.” For more on 2K’s PGA Tour series, stay right here on Shacknews.