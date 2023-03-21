Jake Solomon wants to form a new studio following his Firaxis exit The Midnight Suns and XCOM director also wants his next project to be a 'life simulator or a simulation-style game.'

Jake Solomon surprised many when, over the last season, he went from working on Marvel’s Midnight Suns DLC to leaving Firaxis altogether, but it seems he has an idea of what he wants to do next. The creative director wants to form his own studio and begin work on a new project that won’t be another strategy game, if he can find the finding, of course.

Solomon shared details of his current plans on a recent episode of Simon Parkin’s My Perfect Console podcast, as shared by Video Games Chronicle. In the episode, Solomon reveals that the reason he left Firaxis and 2K is because he wanted to begin work on something entirely different from the strategy games he’s been doing for quite some time now:

After I made Midnight Suns, I looked at, ‘ok, I’m going to make another turn-based strategy game, and am I excited about that?’ And I found that I wasn’t that excited about doing another turn-based strategy game, not because the genre isn’t amazing – it’s where I’ve spent my life – but I felt like I didn’t have anything more to say in that area.

Solomon goes on to say that as he began thinking about what he would do if he wasn’t at Firaxis, he got excited about the prospects.

I realized, as the company was changing, this was my opportunity to think about maybe I should make a change. If I’m ever going to do my own thing, which again Sid [Meier] had started multiple companies and I thought to myself, if I’m ever going to start my own company… I feel like I can do this, do a whole new thing and be completely in charge of it, and that was just too exciting for me.

To that end, Solomon is currently seeking funding to open a new video game studio up in Baltimore. To what end if not to make a strategy game? Well, Solomon has ideas about that too.

“System design is important to me, so I want to make a systems-based game,” He concluded. “I think it won’t be turn-based strategy… I want to make something that’s more of a life simulator or a simulation-style game. That’s the plan.”

With The Sims still kicking around and Life By You also entering the life simulation space later this year, it will be interesting to see if Jake Solomon can get the resources he needs to bring something new to the table. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for new updates on this story.