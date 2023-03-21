Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Jake Solomon wants to form a new studio following his Firaxis exit

The Midnight Suns and XCOM director also wants his next project to be a 'life simulator or a simulation-style game.'
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via 2K Games
Jake Solomon surprised many when, over the last season, he went from working on Marvel’s Midnight Suns DLC to leaving Firaxis altogether, but it seems he has an idea of what he wants to do next. The creative director wants to form his own studio and begin work on a new project that won’t be another strategy game, if he can find the finding, of course.

Solomon shared details of his current plans on a recent episode of Simon Parkin’s My Perfect Console podcast, as shared by Video Games Chronicle. In the episode, Solomon reveals that the reason he left Firaxis and 2K is because he wanted to begin work on something entirely different from the strategy games he’s been doing for quite some time now:

Solomon goes on to say that as he began thinking about what he would do if he wasn’t at Firaxis, he got excited about the prospects.

To that end, Solomon is currently seeking funding to open a new video game studio up in Baltimore. To what end if not to make a strategy game? Well, Solomon has ideas about that too.

“System design is important to me, so I want to make a systems-based game,” He concluded. “I think it won’t be turn-based strategy… I want to make something that’s more of a life simulator or a simulation-style game. That’s the plan.”

With The Sims still kicking around and Life By You also entering the life simulation space later this year, it will be interesting to see if Jake Solomon can get the resources he needs to bring something new to the table. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for new updates on this story.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

    March 21, 2023 7:18 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Jake Solomon wants to form a new studio following his Firaxis exit

    • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      March 21, 2023 7:25 AM

      Jake is a legend. Wish him all the best in this new endeavor!

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 21, 2023 10:50 AM

      Not a strategy game. That is great news. These vets who want to do something entirely new rather than just iterate some more in their usual lane have my peak respect.

      • knytehawkk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        March 21, 2023 11:03 AM

        I am really conflicted about this. On the one hand, yes please go do what you want to do.

        BUT COULDN'T YOU HAVE WAITED AND DONE X-COM 3 FIRST??

        No seriously, glad he's getting to take a break and do something new.

