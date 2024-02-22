WWE 2K24 final roster reportedly ditches Brock Lesnar & Vince McMahon McMahon left the WWE and mentions of him and Lesnar have reportedly been removed following heavy allegations of sexual misconduct.

As 2K Gaming and Visual Concepts continue to prep WWE 2K24 for its march release, they’ve also had to navigate troubled waters with major figures at the company. 2K has unveiled the full roster of WWE 2K24 and there are two highly notable absences: Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar. The two have seemingly been scrubbed from WWE 2K24 entirely.

The final WWE 2K24 roster was posted on the game’s website this week, sharing a full look at the playable Superstars and legends that will be available in the game. There are some controversial faces among the cast already. Ronda Rousey, Eric Bischoff, Ultimate Warrior, and X-Pac are a few of the names that stand out. However, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and multiple-time champion Brock Lesnar are not on the list. This also comes after fans noticed that Lesnar had been removed from the standard cover of the game and replaced with John Cena, as shared by WrestleZone.

WWE 2K24's original standard cover featured Brock Lesnar prominently, but the new cover removed him and put John Cena in his place.

Source: WrestleZone

The possible reason for the absence of the two should come as little surprise to any who have followed WWE news, where earlier this year, it was reported that Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar were implicated in troubling allegations of sexual abuse by a former WWE employee. According to reporting by the Wall Street Journal, the employee was coerced into sexual abuse and exploitation by then-CEO Vince McMahon, and Lesnar was called out in particular as a individual that took part in the exploitation.

The two have had little to no involvement with the WWE since the allegations went out and their apparent absence in WWE 2K24 does not come as a surprise. This is especially notable considering that Brock Lesnar’s defeat of Undertaker to end his undefeated streak at Wrestlemania 30 would otherwise be a no-brainer inclusion in the 2K Showcase mode that features numerous iconic moments in WWE history.

It seems doubtful that 2K will address the elephant in the room for WWE 2K24 given the context, but the game’s content seemingly speaks for itself. Vince and Brock are out of the game and not being put in anytime soon.