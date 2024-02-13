WWE 2K24's newest mode lets players experience historic matches across 5 decades The 2K Showcase... of the Immortals mode will feature 21 matches spanning 5 decades of some of the WWE's greatest showdowns.

Today, 2K showed off a trailer for WWE 2K24’s new mode: 2K Showcase… of the Immortals. As WWE 2K24 shapes up to be one of the most promising wrestling sims in the franchise in quite a while, 2K continues to share the ways in which we’ll interact with it. This particular mode will treat fans to an interactive history lesson, letting them battle their way through 21 matches spanning 5 decades of WWE’s best events, and guided by pro-wrestling legends that are still around to tell the tales today.

2K Games showed off the WWE 2K24 2K Showcase mode in a new press release and trailer. In the 2K Showcase… of the Immortals mode, players will experience a wide variety of matches featuring legends from throughout WWE’s history. Successfully completing each match will unlock the next one, making it kind of a guided history lesson of some of the best spectacles in the business.

Here is the rundown of matches announced for the 2K Showcase mode so far.

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat w/ George “The Animal” Steele vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage w/ Miss Elizabeth - WrestleMania III

Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant w/ Bobby “The Brain” Heenan – WrestleMania III

“Ravishing” Rick Rude w/ Bobby “The Brain” Heenan vs. Ultimate Warrior - WrestleMania V

Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. “Rowdy” Roddy Piper – WrestleMania VII

Razor Ramon vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania X

Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin – WrestleMania 13

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. The Rock – WrestleMania XVII

Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt Angle – WrestleMania XX

The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 25

Seth Rollins vs Randy Orton - WrestleMania 31

Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair - WrestleMania 35

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena in a Firefly Funhouse match – WrestleMania 36

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens – WrestleMania 38

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair – WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes – WrestleMania 39

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka - WrestleMania 39

More matches will be included in the mode beyond the ones listed above as well. Given we just recently learned World Heavyweight boxing legend Muhammad Ali will be in the game, it seems possible we might get the Wrestlemania 1 bout of Hulk Hogan going against “Rowdy” Roddy Piper with Ali as the special guest ref as well.

WWE 2K24 is right around the corner in March 2024 and looking promising with modes like 2K Showcase… of the Immortals. Stay tuned for more reveals and updates leading up to the release.