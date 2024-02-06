Muhammad Ali will guest star in WWE 2K24 One of the greatest athletes to ever live, it seems boxing icon Muhammad Ali will be one of the Legends appearing in WWE 2K24.

WWE 2K24 is set to have a massive amount of legends and icons from throughout the history of the professional wrestling industry, but it looks like it’s getting an icon from the Sweet Science of boxing, too. In a recent reveal, Muhammad Ali was teased for the game, and will reportedly be among the many playable Superstars included when WWE 2K24 releases in March.

2K Games revealed Muhammad Ali briefly in the latest trailer for WWE 2K24. This latest trailer focused on special gimmick matches that will be in the game. That included Ambulance Matches, Casket Matches, Backstage Brawls, and Special Guest Referee Matches. We also got a look at some of the legends and former stars that will be appearing. Hulk Hogan, Ultimate Warrior, and Stone Cold Steve Austin were among the prominent faces shown, but right before the end of the trailer, we got a quick glimpse at Ali doing fancy footwork and throwing punches.

If there was any doubt it was Muhammad Ali in the latest WWE 2K24 trailer, it's erased by the disclaimer information related to his estate at the bottom of the video.

Source: 2K Games

It makes sense that Muhammad Ali would be shown in the trailer focused on special matches in WWE. Ali’s history with the brand goes back to Wrestlemania 1 where he was a Special Guest Referee in a match that had then-champion Hulk Hogan and Mr. T going against “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff (with sideline help from “Cowboy” Bob Orton). Famously, Muhammad Ali clocked Piper with a punch in that match when things got out of hand, and it set another story in motion that had Piper get in a boxing match with Mr. T at Wrestlemania 2.

With a March release date set for WWE 2K24, it’s even more interesting to see Muhammad Ali make the roster. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for further updates leading up to the game’s release.