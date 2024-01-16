TopSpin 2K25 teaser announces the return of 2K's pro tennis sim The last game in the franchise was Top Spin 4 in 2011 and it will be developed with assistance from Mafia developer Hangar 13.

It would appear that 2K is set to revive the Top Spin pro tennis sim series. The publisher has dropped a trailer for TopSpin 2K25, which looks to reboot 2K’s pro tennis video game series. What’s more, it will be developed with support from Mafia developer Hangar 13. TopSpin has no release window yet, but has a newsletter fans can sign up to receive updates on the game.

2K revealed TopSpin 2K25 in a teaser trailer posted on the game’s new YouTube channel this week. The announcement of TopSpin 2K25 was done in conjunction with the 2024 Australian Open, meaning it’s likely to stay true to the series roots of featuring pro players and large-scale competitive venues from around the world.

In addition to the short teaser of TopSpin 2K25, a website has been shared for the game. There, fans can put in their information for a newsletter that will inform them of news and updates as they come out. There’s little information aside, but the website also shares that Hangar 13 is involved in the project. If you didn’t know, Hangar 13 is the studio that developed Mafia 3, as well as Mafia: Definitive Edition. The studio has allegedly been working with 2K on an untitled new Mafia game as well.

It’s unknown what kind of tennis sim Hangar 13 and 2K will produce together, but fans of the classic pro tennis series look to be in for something substantial in the future. Stay tuned for more news on TopSpin 2K25 as it drops.