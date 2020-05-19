Original Mafia: Definitive Edition slated for August launch Mafia 2 and 3: Definitive Editions are out now while the original game will see more of a full remake and follow in August 2020.

It’s a not-so-quiet secret that the Mafia games were returning ever since the game’s twitter randomly came alive recently, but now we know for sure what to expect. Definitive Editions of Mafia 2 and 3 are available now on Steam, the original Mafia: Definitive Edition will be coming as a remake in August, and the games are free to players that already owned the original editions on Steam.

The original Mafia: Definitive Edition got an official trailer on the Mafia YouTube channel on May 19, 2020. This came in alongside the launch of Mafia 2 and Mafia 3: Definitive Editions on Steam and other platforms. Where the second and third games of the series are upscalings, polished and cleaned up with all of their DLC, the original Mafia has been rebuilt from the ground up. Having launched in 2002, the first game arguably needed quite a bit of polish to stand alongside its successors as a proper “definitive edition” in 2020. Unfortunately, that also means players will be waiting a bit longer to complete the Definitive Edition Mafia Trilogy. Mafia: Definitive Edition is currently slated for launch on August 28, 2020.

It was only a week ago on May 12, 2020 that the Mafia Twitter suddenly came alive after two years of quiet. Only about a day later, we officially learned that the Mafia Definitive Edition Trilogy was coming. Interestingly enough, that August 28 release date is just a day after the original Mafia game launched the franchise back in 2002 on August 27, so it’s definitely an anniversary launch of sorts, albeit strangely an 18th anniversary celebration (that’s right friendos. The Mafia series can now vote in most states and such).

Either way, It’s interesting to see the series return and it will be even more interesting to see how Mafia: Definitive Edition improves upon the original 2002 game. Stay tuned to Shacknews for more details and info on the upcoming completion of the Definitive Edition trilogy.