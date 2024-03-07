Bianca Belair makes WWE 2K history in spite of anti-DEI crybaby complaints Some people on the Internet are complaining about Biana Belair being featured on the cover of WWE 2K24.

WWE 2K24 releases this week, and some people are saddling up on their high horses to complain about superstar Bianca Belair being featured on the game's cover and promotional materials. Belair is joined by fellow WWE superstars Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley, and several people on the Internet are complaining, posting takes suggesting that "Bianca doesn't belong."

WWE games posted this 22 hours ago and as you imagined the comment section was targeting Bianca with hate comments with some being racially motivated…☹️ pic.twitter.com/tNj6AgSAWm — The Bel-Flair and Ripley💎 (@Charlotte_Rhea2) March 6, 2024

The WWE has been no stranger to controversy in recent years, with scandals swirling around Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar, so doing something positive like including the first black woman cover athlete in WWE 2K24 seemed like a good idea. Sadly, parts of American society have become fixated on claims that Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts are damaging everything.

Several WWE superstars have posted messages supporting Bianca Belair:

The black women in this industry face a regular barrage of racism & misogyny from “fans.” And have for far too long. You cannot diminish their light. You cannot erase their contributions to this industry. - Ettore "Big E" Ewen

EST ain’t just a nickname… @BiancaBelairWWE is a history maker, a trailblazer, and one of the nicest humans that you would have the privilege to ever meet. Y’all just mad that she’s better than you :woman-tipping-hand::skin-tone-2: #EST - Rhea Ripley

Bianca is one of the best this business and WORLD has ever seen. When I think of a hard worker, stand out, path paver, and someone who is genuinely a proud representation of her culture, it’s Bianca. She deserves everything she’s gotten and MORE. She EARNED the name EST.The “fans” that took part in the blatant disrespect and hate towards her and other black men and women should be ashamed and embarrassed. It’s disgusting. But your hate will never EVER dim their shine. We love you B. You continue to be an inspiration to all of us. - Zelina Vega

Bianca Belair is one of the biggest names in sports entertainment, and has the backing of countless real fans and other superstars. She also has a continuously growing list of accolades that have solidified her as a deserving Superstar on WWE's roster and 2K24's cover.

Bianca Belair



• Undefeated at Wrestlemania (3-0)

• Former 3x WWE women’s champion

• 2021 Royal Rumble winner

• ESPN Female wrestler of the year (2022)

• Longest WWE Raw women’s champion in history, longest women’s reign of the modern era (420 days)

• Wrestlemania main… pic.twitter.com/VSw5riTbnB — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) March 7, 2024

Whatever you think of Bianca Blair, she will always be "the EST" in our book.