Evening Reading - January 29, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Sam Lake wins the Andrew Yoon Legacy Award

A deserved winner for an Award that means a lot to us here at Shacknews. 

How to turn the economy around

At this point, let's try it.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC features trailers

This thing is going to be beautiful on my ultrawide. 

Happy anniversary, Pokemon Fire Red and Leaf Green

My introduction to the Kanto region. Excellent games that I wish I could play on my Nintendo Switch.

Marvel Snap compensation for U.S. players is out now

What a haul!

The buttery smooth movement in Quake

This video is mesmerizing.

Mario Kart 9 fan art

Love that just a handful of seconds from an unannounced game could lead to some dope fan art.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

