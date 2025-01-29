Evening Reading - January 29, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Sam Lake wins the Andrew Yoon Legacy Award

Back in Finland from New York City with my New York Game Awards The Andrew Yoon Legend Award. Oh man, I’m feeling so very grateful and proud. Thank you @NYVGCC pic.twitter.com/cDros9OtG7 — Sam Lake (@SamLakeRMD) January 28, 2025

A deserved winner for an Award that means a lot to us here at Shacknews.

How to turn the economy around

my strategy to fix the economy pic.twitter.com/SBemCfFa24 — weest 👻 (@weest) January 29, 2025

At this point, let's try it.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC features trailers

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 comes out swinging on PC tomorrow 🕸️



Nixxes breaks down the game's PC features https://t.co/iHsB3qW3rs pic.twitter.com/NjuuMBLQ3m — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 29, 2025

This thing is going to be beautiful on my ultrawide.

Happy anniversary, Pokemon Fire Red and Leaf Green

My introduction to the Kanto region. Excellent games that I wish I could play on my Nintendo Switch.

Marvel Snap compensation for U.S. players is out now

The US downtime compesnation has been sent to the ingame inbox.#MarvelSnap #SnapBugle pic.twitter.com/tFDoAR88ii — Marvel Snap Bugle (@MarvelSnapBugle) January 29, 2025

What a haul!

The buttery smooth movement in Quake

We need more movement. High skill ceiling movement mechanics are an extremely satisfying and artful skill expression in FPS games that's been looked down upon for too long by devs. pic.twitter.com/cFNnqEmTu8 — Daniel Kapadia (@ddkesports) January 29, 2025

This video is mesmerizing.

Mario Kart 9 fan art

Love that just a handful of seconds from an unannounced game could lead to some dope fan art.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.