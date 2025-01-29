Evening Reading - January 29, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- No Man's Sky Update 5.5 patch notes bring gas giants & planetary terrain overhaul
- Beyond: Two Souls TV show in the works with Elliot Page producing
- Silent Hill 2 remake has sold over 2 million units
- EA says Mass Effect 5 doesn't need full studio support, moves some staff to other teams
- Microsoft (MSFT) Q2 FY25 earnings results beat revenue and EPS expectations
- Xbox hardware revenue fell 29% in Q2 FY25
- Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2024 earnings results and conference call transcript
- Facebook (META) Reality Labs lost $17.7 billion in 2024
- Elon Musk: Tesla (TSLA) could be valued at more than the next five largest companies combined
- IBM Q4 2024 earnings results beat EPS expectations
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Sam Lake wins the Andrew Yoon Legacy Award
Back in Finland from New York City with my New York Game Awards The Andrew Yoon Legend Award. Oh man, I’m feeling so very grateful and proud. Thank you @NYVGCC pic.twitter.com/cDros9OtG7— Sam Lake (@SamLakeRMD) January 28, 2025
A deserved winner for an Award that means a lot to us here at Shacknews.
How to turn the economy around
my strategy to fix the economy pic.twitter.com/SBemCfFa24— weest 👻 (@weest) January 29, 2025
At this point, let's try it.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC features trailers
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 comes out swinging on PC tomorrow 🕸️— PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 29, 2025
Nixxes breaks down the game's PC features https://t.co/iHsB3qW3rs pic.twitter.com/NjuuMBLQ3m
This thing is going to be beautiful on my ultrawide.
Happy anniversary, Pokemon Fire Red and Leaf Green
FRLG 21周年‼️㊗️ pic.twitter.com/wgnhgQMODc— て (@tetoteto_910) January 28, 2025
My introduction to the Kanto region. Excellent games that I wish I could play on my Nintendo Switch.
Marvel Snap compensation for U.S. players is out now
The US downtime compesnation has been sent to the ingame inbox.#MarvelSnap #SnapBugle pic.twitter.com/tFDoAR88ii— Marvel Snap Bugle (@MarvelSnapBugle) January 29, 2025
What a haul!
The buttery smooth movement in Quake
We need more movement. High skill ceiling movement mechanics are an extremely satisfying and artful skill expression in FPS games that's been looked down upon for too long by devs. pic.twitter.com/cFNnqEmTu8— Daniel Kapadia (@ddkesports) January 29, 2025
This video is mesmerizing.
Mario Kart 9 fan art
MARIO KART 9 pic.twitter.com/FsVynxdwdJ— manno (@manno_toonz) January 28, 2025
Love that just a handful of seconds from an unannounced game could lead to some dope fan art.
