Beyond: Two Souls TV show in the works with Elliot Page producing Page starred as one of the protagonists in the Beyond: Two Souls video game.

Beyond: Two Souls, the 2013 narrative adventure game developed by Quantic Dream, is the latest video game to get an adaptation off the ground. Pageboy Productions, which was founded by star of Beyond: Two Souls Elliot Page, is handling the adaptation.

Elliot Page and Pageboy Productions acquired the rights to adapt Beyond: Two Souls from developer Quantic Dream, as reported by Deadline. Page starred in the game alongside Willem Dafoe.



“Filming the game was one of the most challenging and fulfilling acting experiences of my career,” Page said in a statement. “The story’s rich narrative and emotional depth offer us a fantastic foundation. We want to create a unique vision of the characters and their journeys that resonates with fans and newcomers.”

Beyond: Two Souls is the latest in a massive wave of video games in line to receive a film or television adaptation, though having the lead actor himself onboard as a producer adds a fascinating wrinkle. As for the team behind the source material, Quantic Dream is currently working on its next game, Star Wars Eclipse.