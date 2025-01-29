EA says Mass Effect 5 doesn't need full studio support, moves some staff to other teams The next Mass Effect game will be led by a smaller team at BioWare following restructuring.

A major restructuring is happening at Dragon Age and Mass Effect developer BioWare as EA looks to condense the team working on Mass Effect 5. The studio claims that the next Mass Effect game doesn’t require the support of the full studio, and that it has been working to match employees with other roles at EA.

BioWare General Manager Gary McKay published a letter to BioWare’s blog, attempting to explain the staffing changes coming to the studio. In it, he confirms that the studio is turning its full focus to developing Mass Effect 5. “Given this stage of development, we don’t require support from the full studio,” he wrote. “We have incredible talent here at BioWare, and so we have worked diligently over the past few months to match many of our colleagues with other teams at EA that had open roles that were a strong fit.”



Source: Electronic Arts

While McKay says that EA is looking to find other roles in the company for members of the BioWare team being made obsolete, he fails to confirm whether or not there will be layoffs or an estimation of how many employees will be impacted. An IGN report sought clarification on the matter but instead received the following comment: "While we're not sharing numbers, the studio has the right number of people in the right roles to work on Mass Effect at this stage of development."

EA has also confirmed that development of the next Mass Effect game, which was announced over four years ago, will be led by series veterans Mike Gamble, Preston Watamaniuk, Derek Watts, and Parrish Ley, among others.

The changes come after Dragon Age: The Veilguard fell short of EA’s sales expectations and the game’s director left BioWare.