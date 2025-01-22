Electronic Arts (EA) lowers FY25 revenue guidance on poor game sales performance Despite reaching roughly 1.5 million players, Dragon Age underperformed expectations, as did FC 25.

EA has made a pre-announcement regarding the company’s performance for its Q3 FY25 earnings report. The company expected mid-single-digit growth in live services booking but now projects a decline.



Source: EA

On January 22, 2025, EA released a pre-announcement for its Q3 FY25 results. In this alert, EA stated that it is updating its fiscal year 2025 net bookings outlook. The third fiscal quarter is now expected to reach approximately $2.215 billion net bookings and an updated range of $7 billion to $7.15 billion for fiscal year 2025. This adjustment is due to the company projecting a mid-single-digit decline, with Global Football accounting for the majority of the change.

“During Q3, we continued to deliver high-quality games and experiences across our portfolio; however, Dragon Age and EA SPORTS FC 25 underperformed our net bookings expectations,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA. “This month, our teams delivered a comprehensive gameplay refresh in addition to our annual Team of the Year update in FC 25; positive player feedback and early results are encouraging. We remain confident in our long-term strategy and expect a return to growth in FY26, as we execute against our pipeline.”

To put it into perspective, Dragon Age: The Veilguard reached approximately 1.5 million players, which is down nearly 50 percent of EA’s expectations. Despite this, EA expects to grow as it prepares to launch “more of our iconic franchises.”

