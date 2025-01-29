New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Xbox hardware revenue fell 29% in Q2 FY25

That's a big dip, but Microsoft saw this coming a year ago.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
1

Xbox hardware revenue has fallen 29 percent year over year compared to Q2 2024. Microsoft (MSFT) announced the decline in its Q2 2025 earnings report released on January 29, 2025.

An image showing Microsoft in after-hours trading for January 29, 2025

The decline in hardware revenue was not unexpected. Microsoft stated in its Q2 2024 earnings report that hardware revenue would decline. That prediction came true. It’s quite the dip, though, as Xbox hardware was up three percent in Q2 2024 over Q2 2023. To now see a 29 percent decline in Q2 2025 is jarring, although perhaps expected this far into the current generation’s lifecycle. It’s also worth noting that Xbox has focused more on software and services in recent years.

Also worth noting is that Microsoft doesn’t provide any context when it talks about hardware revenue. While it says it declined 29 percent from Q2 2024, we don’t know from what. The entire gist of Microsoft’s Xbox hardware reporting comes down to whether it’s up or down, but nothing else.

Feel free to dig more into the Microsoft Q2 2025 earnings report and stick with Shacknews for all your financial needs regarding the gaming and tech industry.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola