IBM Q4 2024 earnings results beat EPS expectations

The company managed a very narrow win on revenue for the quarter, beating out analyst expectations.
TJ Denzer
Image via IBM
1

With a number of companies reporting on their latest quarterly earnings reports, IBM was one of the groups sharing the latest looks at its financial health this week. The company did fine for itself on its Q4 2024 earnings results, putting up close wins on both its earnings-per-share (EPS) and revenue for the quarter.

IBM reported its Q4 2024 earnings results via its investor relations website this week. For EPS, IBM put up a final tally of $3.92 per share, adjusted, versus the analyst expectations, which expected $3.75 per share. Meanwhile, revenue at the company came out to $17.55 billion for Q4 2024, which was just a hair above the $17.54 billion expected.

IBM stock chart as of January 29 in after-hours trading
IBM's stock was up in after-hours trading on the back of its Q4 2024 earnings results.
Source: Google

IBM is among the tech companies that have invested big into AI over the course of the last several years, and according to IBM CEO and Chairman Arvind Krishna, that aided the company heavily through the quarter:

With its previous fiscal year in the books, it will be interesting to see how IBM continues to transform and evolve in the quarters ahead. Stay tuned for more earnings results reporting as it drops here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

