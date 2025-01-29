IBM Q4 2024 earnings results beat EPS expectations The company managed a very narrow win on revenue for the quarter, beating out analyst expectations.

With a number of companies reporting on their latest quarterly earnings reports, IBM was one of the groups sharing the latest looks at its financial health this week. The company did fine for itself on its Q4 2024 earnings results, putting up close wins on both its earnings-per-share (EPS) and revenue for the quarter.

IBM reported its Q4 2024 earnings results via its investor relations website this week. For EPS, IBM put up a final tally of $3.92 per share, adjusted, versus the analyst expectations, which expected $3.75 per share. Meanwhile, revenue at the company came out to $17.55 billion for Q4 2024, which was just a hair above the $17.54 billion expected.

IBM's stock was up in after-hours trading on the back of its Q4 2024 earnings results.

IBM is among the tech companies that have invested big into AI over the course of the last several years, and according to IBM CEO and Chairman Arvind Krishna, that aided the company heavily through the quarter:

We closed the year with double-digit revenue growth in Software for the quarter, led by further acceleration in Red Hat. Clients globally continue to turn to IBM to transform with AI. Our generative AI book of business now stands at more than $5 billion inception-to-date, up nearly $2 billion quarter over quarter. Three years ago, we laid out a vision for a faster-growing, more-profitable IBM. I'm proud of the work the IBM team has done to meet or exceed our commitments. With our focused strategy, enhanced portfolio, and culture of innovation, we're well-positioned for 2025 and beyond and expect revenue growth of at least five percent and free cash flow of about $13.5 billion this year.

With its previous fiscal year in the books, it will be interesting to see how IBM continues to transform and evolve in the quarters ahead. Stay tuned for more earnings results reporting as it drops here at Shacknews.