Microsoft (MSFT) Q2 FY25 earnings results beat revenue and EPS expectations

Microsoft's stock was down in after-hours trading despite a beat on revenue and earnings per share.
Donovan Erskine
Markets have closed for the day and Microsoft (MSFT) has released its earnings report for the latest quarter. The three trillion-dollar company managed to beat both revenue and EPS expectations on the quarter.

Microsoft’s earnings report for Q2 2025 was published at the close of markets today. Microsoft tallied $69.9 billion in revenue for the quarter, which beats the expectation of $68.8 billion. Microsoft’s $3.23 per share clears the $3.11 expectation.

Microsoft's stock chart on January 29, 2025.

Despite beating on both counts, Microsoft (MSFT) stock was initially down in after-hours trading. Shares were valued as low as $425.71 after ending the day at $442.33. However, it began to rebound shortly after, climbing towards its value at the close of markets.

In addition to the numbers on the surface, Microsoft’s earnings report also revealed that Xbox hardware revenue was down 29% in Q2 FY25.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

