Microsoft (MSFT) Q2 FY25 earnings results beat revenue and EPS expectations Microsoft's stock was down in after-hours trading despite a beat on revenue and earnings per share.

Markets have closed for the day and Microsoft (MSFT) has released its earnings report for the latest quarter. The three trillion-dollar company managed to beat both revenue and EPS expectations on the quarter.

Microsoft’s earnings report for Q2 2025 was published at the close of markets today. Microsoft tallied $69.9 billion in revenue for the quarter, which beats the expectation of $68.8 billion. Microsoft’s $3.23 per share clears the $3.11 expectation.

Despite beating on both counts, Microsoft (MSFT) stock was initially down in after-hours trading. Shares were valued as low as $425.71 after ending the day at $442.33. However, it began to rebound shortly after, climbing towards its value at the close of markets.

In addition to the numbers on the surface, Microsoft’s earnings report also revealed that Xbox hardware revenue was down 29% in Q2 FY25.