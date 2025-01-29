Silent Hill 2 remake has sold over 2 million units Bloober Team's remake was a highlight of horror gaming in 2024.

Konami and Bloober Team have plenty of reason to be happy coming into 2025. They went hard to the paint on a remake of Silent Hill 2 that ended up winning the hearts of fans and critics alike. And it has paid off as well. According to Konami, Silent Hill 2 has officially crossed the 2 million mark on units sold.

Konami shared Silent Hill 2’s newest milestone alongside an accolades trailer posted on the game’s channel this week. The trailer showcases a wealth of critical praise for Silent Hill 2, but it doesn’t overtly share that the game has also sold 2 million copies since it launched back in October. This also comes as Konami has pushed Silent Hill back into the spotlight with a number of projects and experiences, of which the remake was a centerpiece.

SILENT HILL 2 has now shipped over 2 million copies worldwide.

We were among those that highly enjoyed the Silent Hill 2 remake. It brings the horror elements of the game back in fantastic fashion and refines them with a strong tough of Bloober Team’s mastery over environmental design and atmospheric gameplay. When the dust settled in 2024, it was our favorite Horror Game of 2024, Best Remake of 2024, and #9 on our Top 24 Games of 2024.

Whatever happens next, Bloober Team did their job with the Silent Hill 2 remake and they did it well. Stay tuned as we watch for what comes next on the Silent Hill series topic.