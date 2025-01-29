New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Silent Hill 2 remake has sold over 2 million units

Bloober Team's remake was a highlight of horror gaming in 2024.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Konami
1

Konami and Bloober Team have plenty of reason to be happy coming into 2025. They went hard to the paint on a remake of Silent Hill 2 that ended up winning the hearts of fans and critics alike. And it has paid off as well. According to Konami, Silent Hill 2 has officially crossed the 2 million mark on units sold.

Konami shared Silent Hill 2’s newest milestone alongside an accolades trailer posted on the game’s channel this week. The trailer showcases a wealth of critical praise for Silent Hill 2, but it doesn’t overtly share that the game has also sold 2 million copies since it launched back in October. This also comes as Konami has pushed Silent Hill back into the spotlight with a number of projects and experiences, of which the remake was a centerpiece.

We were among those that highly enjoyed the Silent Hill 2 remake. It brings the horror elements of the game back in fantastic fashion and refines them with a strong tough of Bloober Team’s mastery over environmental design and atmospheric gameplay. When the dust settled in 2024, it was our favorite Horror Game of 2024, Best Remake of 2024, and #9 on our Top 24 Games of 2024.

Whatever happens next, Bloober Team did their job with the Silent Hill 2 remake and they did it well. Stay tuned as we watch for what comes next on the Silent Hill series topic.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola