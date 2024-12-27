Shacknews Best Remake of 2024 - Silent Hill 2

Bloober Team went into its remake of Silent Hill 2 carrying a heavy weight. Fan expectations were at an all-time high. Many, if not most, consider James’s search for his wife in Silent Hill, Maine, the apex of the series. Fortunately, Bloomer Team stuck the landing, turning out the best remake of the year.

Everything in 2024’s Silent Hill 2 strikes a careful balance between staying true to what made the original so iconic, while updating other systems that would have felt out of date without some modernization.

While some fans miss the original’s fixed camera angles, for example, there’s no denying that the third-person, over-the-shoulder camera and movement streamline navigation, letting you focus on what’s most important—the gradual escalation of dread that never lets up.

As a remake, Silent Hill 2 stands as a worthy reimagining of a classic. As its own game, it’s a fantastic adventure for horror fans, making it our best remake of 2024.

Check out the rest of the Shacknews Awards in our Year of the Games: 2024 feature.