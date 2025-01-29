New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Facebook (META) Reality Labs lost $17.7 billion in 2024

The Reality Labs division put up losses of $4.97 billion in Q4 2024 alone.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Getty Images
2

The latest quarterly earnings report for the Meta company (formerly known as Facebook) has come out, and in addition to stats for Q4 2024, it also shared full-year details. That included the details on its Reality Labs VR division and how much money it has spent over the last year. It wasn’t a small amount. In fact, Reality Labs lost around $17.7 billion throughout the whole year.

Meta reported on its Q4 2024 earnings results on its investor relations website this week. There, the company shared the details on its full-year revenue and expenses as well. For it’s 12-month window, Meta Reality Labs was responsible for $17.7 billion in losses. This was more than a billion dollars in further losses than in Meta’s fiscal 2023, which landed at $16.2 billion. For Q4 2024 alone, Reality Labs dropped about $4.97 billion.

The chart detailing full year gains and losses for Meta, including Reality Labs.
Reality Labs was ultimately responsible for $2.14 billion in revenue and $17.7 billion in losses across Meta's FY 2024.
Source: Meta

Reality Labs has been putting up losses nearly every quarter for quite a long time, and the money Meta has spent on the division continues to rise. For instance, even with Q4 2023, Meta reported a loss of $4.64 billion versus this year’s $4.97 billion. It has continued that way across a quarter after quarter, even as the company overall continues to generally post beats on EPS and revenue in those same quarters.

With the $17.7 billion loss in the books for Reality Labs’ FY2024, stay tuned as we continue to follow for further updates and news on Meta and other company earnings results.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

