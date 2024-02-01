New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Facebook Reality Labs lost $16.12 billion in 2023 on $1.896 billion of sales

Reality Labs continues to lose money as product development continues.
Bill Lavoy
2

While Facebook (META) reported beats on its revenue and EPS expectations for Q4 2023, the social media juggernaut continues to lose money on Facebook Reality Labs and doesn’t expect that trend to change going forward.

An image showing Facebook's (META) stock chart in after hours trading for February 1, 2024

During the entirety of 2023, Facebook Reality Labs lost $16.12 billion on $1.896 billion in sales. During Q4 2023, Reality Labs lost $4.646 billion, an increase from the $3.742 billion the company lost on Reality Labs during Q3 2023. The company stated in its earnings report that it expects these losses to continue.

For more information on Facebook’s Q4 2023 earnings, stick right here with Shacknews.

