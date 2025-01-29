New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Elon Musk: Tesla (TSLA) could be valued at more than the next five largest companies combined

Tesla's CEO is highly optimistic about the EV company's potential.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Tesla
2

Tesla’s Q4 2024 earnings call featured CEO Elon Musk, who spoke at length about the state of the EV company and where it could be in the future. It was during this call that Musk said Tesla could be valued at more than the next five largest companies, combined.

The words came from Elon Musk himself during Tesla’s latest earnings call. "We see a path to Tesla being the largest company in the world, and more valuable than the next top five companies combined."

Tesla's stock chart on January 29, 2025.

It’s a bullish stance for Musk, likely at least partially inspired by the growth in electric vehicle adoption. Even outside of Tesla, several car manufacturers have partnered with Musk’s company to gain access to their network of Superchargers.

It was just one of several notable statements and claims that Elon Musk made during Tesla’s Q4 earnings call. The CEO also said that Tesla will launch unsupervised FSD for vehicles in America in Austin, Texas this June.

