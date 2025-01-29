Elon Musk: Tesla (TSLA) could be valued at more than the next five largest companies combined Tesla's CEO is highly optimistic about the EV company's potential.

Tesla’s Q4 2024 earnings call featured CEO Elon Musk, who spoke at length about the state of the EV company and where it could be in the future. It was during this call that Musk said Tesla could be valued at more than the next five largest companies, combined.

The words came from Elon Musk himself during Tesla’s latest earnings call. "We see a path to Tesla being the largest company in the world, and more valuable than the next top five companies combined."

It’s a bullish stance for Musk, likely at least partially inspired by the growth in electric vehicle adoption. Even outside of Tesla, several car manufacturers have partnered with Musk’s company to gain access to their network of Superchargers.

"I see a path to Tesla being the most valuable company in the world by far... Not even close... Worth more than the next top five companies combined." - @elonmusk $TSLA #TSLA #earnings #Tesla pic.twitter.com/UyrO3egJeO — Shacknews (@shacknews) January 29, 2025

It was just one of several notable statements and claims that Elon Musk made during Tesla’s Q4 earnings call. The CEO also said that Tesla will launch unsupervised FSD for vehicles in America in Austin, Texas this June.