Listen to Tesla's (TSLA) Q4 2024 earnings call here Hear what Tesla leadership has to say about the final quarter of its fiscal year.

This afternoon, Tesla (TSLA) will report its earnings for Q4 of its 2024 fiscal year. Following that release, the EV company will hold an earnings call to further discuss the results and field questions from investors. If you’re curious to hear what they’ll say, you can listen to Tesla’s Q4 2024 earnings call here.

Tesla’s Q4 2024 earnings call will take place today, Wednesday, January 29, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be broadcasting it on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also find it on Tesla’s investor relations page as a webcast.

During the call, we expect to hear Tesla leadership, potentially including CEO Elon Musk, talk about the company’s performance over the past few months. They’ll also take questions from investors and spectators.

That's how you can listen to Tesla's Q4 2024 earnings call.