New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Listen to Tesla's (TSLA) Q4 2024 earnings call here

Hear what Tesla leadership has to say about the final quarter of its fiscal year.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Tesla
1

This afternoon, Tesla (TSLA) will report its earnings for Q4 of its 2024 fiscal year. Following that release, the EV company will hold an earnings call to further discuss the results and field questions from investors. If you’re curious to hear what they’ll say, you can listen to Tesla’s Q4 2024 earnings call here.

Listen to Tesla’s (TSLA) Q4 2024 earnings call

Tesla’s Q4 2024 earnings call will take place today, Wednesday, January 29, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be broadcasting it on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also find it on Tesla’s investor relations page as a webcast.

During the call, we expect to hear Tesla leadership, potentially including CEO Elon Musk, talk about the company’s performance over the past few months. They’ll also take questions from investors and spectators.

That’s how you can listen to Tesla’s Q4 2024 earnings call. Expect to read all of Tesla’s financial news right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola