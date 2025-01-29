Tesla (TSLA) will launch unsupervised FSD in Austin in June Elon Musk shared on the Tesla Q4 2024 conference call that Tesla will launch its FSD service in many regions in the US by the end of 2025

The Tesla company has had ambitious plans for autonomous vehicles and its Full-Self Driving service for a while, and the next big step of that seems set to begin soon. During the Q4 2024 earnings results conference call, Elon Musk revealed that the company intends to launch the FSD subscription service with unsupervised autonomous vehicles in Austin this coming June 2025. He also claimed that FSD will launch in most US regions by the end of 2025.

Musk stressed his expectation that FSD will launch in Austin in the middle of the Tesla Q4 2024 earnings results conference call. There, Elon Musk stressed several times over that the company expects FSD to launch in Austin in June 2025, complete with the subscription service that will allow users to opt into the service on a scheduled fee. FSD has already been available, fine-tuned, and tested in beta in various other regions, but this will be the first time that FSD has launched in a Texas region.

Tesla has invested hugely into autonomous driving and vehicles such as the Cybercab and Robovan.

Source: Tesla

The announcement of FSD service on Tesla vehicles in Austin, Texas follows closely after several autonomous driving and technology reveals by Tesla, including the Robovan and Cybercab reveals back in October 2024. The company has invested heavily into unsupervised autonomous vehicles and is continuing to develop FSD to the point that it can be used safely on a general basis.

Musk’s claim that FSD will roll out in Austin by June seems reasonable, though it remains to be seen if the company will be able to rise to his claim about launching across most US regions by the end of the year. Stay tuned to the Tesla topic for more news and updates as they drop and read up on the Q4 2024 earnings results as well.