Evening Reading - January 20, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Our favorite Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 speedruns
- 5 PlayStation 4 hidden gems you should play
- Marvel Snap aims to be back up in the United States within 24 hours [UPDATED]
- Square Enix Cafe in Akihabara, Japan to close in March
- Deadlock launches four new characters in public build
- Dark and Darker Mobile soft launches in Canada, will release globally this year
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard director Corinne Busche leaves BioWare
- Sony cancels new games from Bend Studios and Bluepoint Games
- Supreme Court upholds law to ban TikTok unless a sale happens imminently
- Path of Exile 2 Update 0.1.1 patch notes add new maps & map checkpoints
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
A masterpiece? That's a big claim.
GoldenEye speedrun, but make it impossible
This sounds brutal.
You think you know Goombas?
Before you learn glitches, you need to know how Goombas work.
Playing Destiny as a new player in 2025
Great to hear Datto's thoughts on this.
In speedruns, RNG is king
Might get into GoldenEye speedruns after my Super Mario 64 obsession.
Check out the Halo 2 E3 2004 build
That rocket launcher on the Warthog is so slow.
Learn from the best
These play breakdowns are neat.
The N64 is such an awesome console
Will we ever have such a revolutionary console? One of the first 3D units.
Localizing Obra Dinn
Have you played Return of the Obra Dinn?
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! Want to test out your skills? You should check out Bubbletron and see if you can get the highest daily valuation (or even the lowest)!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - January 20, 2025