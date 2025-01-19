5 PlayStation 4 hidden gems you should play

It’s been a while since we’ve sat together for a list, readers. Happy Holidays and all that. Last time I did a “hidden gems” list, I started with the Game Boy Color. That one was pretty easy. Then I thought: Let’s mix it up and go modern” for number two. Big mistake! Not only are there over 3,000 PlayStation 4 games, only around 60 are only available on it. And most of those games don’t fit my criteria for a “hidden gem.” No disrespect to Gravity Rush 2. So, I had to make some compromises. There is one truly exclusive PS4 games here, while the rest of them I played on PS4. And since this is My List, we can pretend those count as “PS4 games.” Next time, we’ll pick an easier platform.

Metal Max Xeno

Source: NIS America

I’ve played a lot of weird games, but Metal Max Xeno might be one of the weirdest ones I’ve played on a contemporary console. The vibes are just kind of quietly unhinged, every character looks like a degenerate of some sort and half of them speak like one. It’s a turn-based RPG, but if you go out in the desert and try to fight a monster you’ll get crushed. Instead, you have to hop into tanks, revealing this grimy-looking, sleazy-feeling RPG with a dude holding multiple swords on the cover is actually just about finding cool tanks, customizing them, and blasting bugs and robots. And the customization aspect is really good; all kinds of weapons and parts have synergy together and you can turn basic attacks into absurd chain reactions. Then you go back to base and the characters argue about who should start repopulating humanity. Yeah.

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise

Source: Sega

I hear a lot of folks out there like Yakuza games. Or Like a Dragon games, I guess. You may have missed the fact Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio took a break from Yakuza and made a game based on a 1980s manga/anime about a dude who makes people explode with his fists. Since this is RGG, in-between all the goofy ultraviolence you can drive out in the post-apocalyptic desert listening to Super Monkey Ball music in your decaying sand buggy, or work part-time as a bartender with some of the most over the top drink-mixing you’ll ever see. Then it’s back to literally crushing heads. Kiryu could never.

Death Mark

Source: Aksys Games

Yeah, I had to include a first-person dungeon-crawler. If you’ve been reading my stuff here at Shacknews, it’s simply how my brain operates. But I picked a fun one. Developed by Experience, Inc., masters of this genre, Death Mark isn’t just a Wizardry-inspired RPG romp through goblins and treasure traps. It’s a horror game, one that’s actually pretty gnarly. The DRPG stuff is more like a vehicle getting you from setpiece to setpiece, and the way those mechanics are used in a totally different genre context is smart as heck. There’s really nothing else like it, except for the sequels of course.

Crystar

Source: Spike Chunsoft

Crystar is probably my favorite game of all time, in the illustrious “I can’t tell if this is fun or not but I am mesmerized” category. This game is a fairly simple action-RPG, with uncomplicated combos and repetitive equipment grinding. But the vibes are on another level, like nothing I’ve ever seen before. This is a game about crippling depression, the kind that prevents you from moving, from having any thoughts beyond the constant self-reinforcement of how miserable you feel. Every element of the game from equipment to button-mashing battle cries reflects this theme, and it’s almost overwhelming. It even weaponizes the “can you pet the dog” meme, which is simply diabolical. Crystar holds very little back, but by the end it seeks catharsis, encouraging any player who finds the story relatable to look for a healthy way out.

Mad Max

Source: WB Games

Hey, here’s something that doesn’t look like anime! Imagine that. Mad Max is an incredible adventure, so much so that it takes a genre I normally can’t stand (open world checklist-hunting) and makes it something I couldn’t put down. It helps that the game perfectly captures the vibe of the movie series (pre-Fury Road, anyway), and utilizes a competent genre blend for combat that’s fun to engage with whether you’re fighting bare-handed or driving a post-apocalyptic death machine. You would think a Mad Max game would’ve been a hit, but it has consistently gone on sale for five bucks for years now, so clearly something went wrong at launch. Play this game!

Considering there are literally thousands of games available on the PS4, five titles aren't going to cut it for a true, comprehensive hidden gems list. From indies to all kinds of niche genres, stepping into this category for a quick list was clearly a mistake brought on by hubris. That said, I think these five games are valid examples of cool and weird stuff across different genres, so let’s meet in the middle and call it a good start. I plan to do more of these, and there’s a good chance we’ll run into this conundrum again. In a way though, it’s a good problem to have, isn’t it?