Shack Together 046 - Gaming Resolutions Draft, AGDQ, CES feat. Sam Chandler, Ozzie Mejia

Welcome to episode 46 of Shack Together! Today's show features our first-ever Gaming Resolutions Draft, where we compete over a set of insane pre-defined gaming goals for 2025. It's a chaotic way to start the year, as we each try to draft the most achievable (or least ambitious) gaming goals for the many months ahead.

In Story Time, we cover some exciting developments, including AGDQ 2025's ongoing charity marathon, Ubisoft's potential strategic changes, and NVIDIA's reveal of their RTX Blackwell 50-series GPUs at CES 2025. We also discuss LocalThunk's Golden Thunk GOTY award going to Animal Well, and Valve's interesting move to bring SteamOS to the Lenovo Legion Go S. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

Articles mentioned in this episode

Don't forget to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and join us every Friday for more episodes of Shack Together. Enjoy!

Follow Shack Together