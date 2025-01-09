New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Xbox Developer Direct will cover Doom: The Dark Ages and South of Midnight this month

The showcase will also feature Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and a mystery game.
Donovan Erskine
Microsoft
1

Microsoft has announced that it will be holding an Xbox Developer Direct on January 23. The digital showcase will feature an in-depth look at four upcoming titles, including Doom: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Microsoft announced the January 2025 Xbox Developer Direct in an Xbox Wire post this morning. Like the inaugural Developer Direct that took place last January, the showcase will be hosted by the developers themselves and filmed at their respective studios.

Slayer in Doom: The Dark Ages.

Source: Xbox Game Studios

All three games confirmed to appear at the Developer Direct—Doom: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33—are set for 2025 release windows. However, the promo graphic for the showcase teases a mystery fourth game. Xbox did a similar tease last year, and the bonus game ended up being Square Enix’s Visions of Mana.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

