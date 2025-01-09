Assassin's Creed Shadows delayed to March 2025 Ubisoft had previously delayed the next Assassin's Creed game to February.

After delaying Assassin’s Creed Shadows out of last fall and into this February, Ubisoft is giving it another push. The next installment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise is now set to release on March 20, 2025.

Ubisoft released a statement on X to announce the latest delay for Assassin’s Creed Shadows. In it, producer Marc-Alexis Côté says the studio has received plenty of audience feedback in recent months. “While we’ve already made remarkable strides, we believe a few additional weeks are needed to implement that feedback and ensure an even more ambitious and engaging day-one experience.”



Source: Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Shadows was originally scheduled to be released in November of 2024, but Ubisoft announced in September that it had been delayed to February 2025.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows has now been delayed for a second time and will arrive in March. Be sure to bookmark our 2025 video game release dates calendar to keep up with the most anticipated releases of the year.