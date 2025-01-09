New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Assassin's Creed Shadows delayed to March 2025

Ubisoft had previously delayed the next Assassin's Creed game to February.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
4

After delaying Assassin’s Creed Shadows out of last fall and into this February, Ubisoft is giving it another push. The next installment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise is now set to release on March 20, 2025.

Ubisoft released a statement on X to announce the latest delay for Assassin’s Creed Shadows. In it, producer Marc-Alexis Côté says the studio has received plenty of audience feedback in recent months. “While we’ve already made remarkable strides, we believe a few additional weeks are needed to implement that feedback and ensure an even more ambitious and engaging day-one experience.”

Ubisoft's statement announcing the delay of Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Source: Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Shadows was originally scheduled to be released in November of 2024, but Ubisoft announced in September that it had been delayed to February 2025.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows has now been delayed for a second time and will arrive in March. Be sure to bookmark our 2025 video game release dates calendar to keep up with the most anticipated releases of the year.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    January 9, 2025 9:41 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Assassin's Creed Shadows delayed to March 2025

    • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 9, 2025 11:54 AM

      This is the only main Assassin's Creed title to NOT be released in November (like most of them) or October (like 3 of them).

      Those 3 might as well have been November releases (Oct 23 for Syndicate; Oct 29 for Black Flag; Oct 30 for AC III).

      It's like the SAW franchise, you could almost set your watch on their release dates haha.

      Incidentally...pretty sure GTA VI will launch in Sept/Oct/November, right?




      • Pharaoh721
        reply
        January 9, 2025 12:19 PM

        Yeah, which is why it was pretty surprising to me when they moved out of that fall 2024 date, felt like they were really hitting the emergency button on this one. I'm still confident it'll be a decent game, but I'd be surprised if Ubisoft wasn't owned by someone else a year from now.

        • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 9, 2025 2:08 PM

          I am crossing my fingers it’s as great as Odyssey or Origins! I can’t see them making another MONSTER game like Valhalla but you never know.

          I feel like the anticipation for this title is unlike most, since they chose the “warring” Japan era that fans have been asking for since like the 2nd game haha!

      • x-Rumpo-x moderator mercury mega
        reply
        January 9, 2025 1:41 PM

        Lot of folks don't think GTA 6 will release this year. I'm choosing to believe that it will.

