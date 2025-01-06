New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The RTX 50-series will be available in January with prices ranging from $549 to $1,999.
NVIDIA
5

NVIDIA brought the fire to CES 2025 with its announcement of the RTX 50-series of graphic cards as part of the Blackwell family. These cards will be available starting January with an entry price point of $549.

The prices for the various RTX 50-series cards from NVIDIA

Source: NVIDIA

On January 6, 2025, NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang took to the CES 2025 stage to unveil the RTX Blackwell, a new series of graphics cards from the company. This family of GPUs is the RTX 50-series of cards:

  • RTX 5090 (3,400 AI TOPS) $1,999
  • RTX 5080 (1,800 AI TOPS) $999
  • RTX 5070 Ti (1,400 AI TOPS) $749
  • RTX 5070 (1,000 AI TOPS) $549
Jensen Huang in front of a screen showing RTX 50-series laptop prices

Source: NVIDIA

As you can see, the price point for the RTX Blackwell family of cards is surprisingly diverse, with one of the lower entry points consumers have seen in a while. The cards will also be available in a line of laptops with prices ranging from $1,299 for the RTX 5070 with 800 AI TOPS to $2,899 for the RTX 5090 with 1,850 AI TOPS. Consumers can pick up one of these new laptops in March.

Those waiting to upgrade their PCs are no doubt going to be eyeing off one of these new RTX 50-series of graphics cards. Be sure to check out our NVIDIA page and CES 2025 page for more information.

    January 6, 2025 7:25 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, NVIDIA unveils RTX Blackwell 50-series of GPUs at CES 2025

    • AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 6, 2025 8:46 PM

      So the only relevant stats are price and AI power.
      This world is donezo.

      • SerfaSam mercury mega
        reply
        January 6, 2025 9:19 PM

        There were other things about transistors and TFLOPS. But NVIDIA seems to be big on AI at the moment!

      • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 7, 2025 5:47 AM

        traditional transistor based gen-on-gen uplifts have been done for a while. this is why you're only really seeing impressive gains in more novel approaches (3d cache on CPU, tightly linked software integration on GPU).

      • skookum_choocher
        reply
        January 7, 2025 10:40 AM

        it makes it look better that way. 4 bit operations instead of standard 32 bit operations.

    • x-Rumpo-x moderator mercury mega
      reply
      January 6, 2025 8:56 PM

      Might be time for me to look into a new GPU. Thankfully I can offset the cost by selling my old GPU.

    • fleabug legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 7, 2025 5:19 AM

      Hi, what is an AI TOPS, why are there two pictures with different prices and AI TOPS numbers.

      • baconisgod legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 7, 2025 7:34 AM

        TOPS is trillions of operations per second, it is how AI performance is measured, though it's obviously pretty vague.

        I looked it up though and the 4090 is listed by Nvidia at 1,300 AI TOPS, so the 5090 has 3,300 - quite a jump.

      • jra101 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 7, 2025 7:47 AM

        The first picture is prices for desktop GPUs, the second picture is prices for laptops with mobile variants.

        • AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 7, 2025 10:01 AM

          It took me a reread of the article to figure that.

