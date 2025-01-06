NVIDIA unveils RTX Blackwell 50-series of GPUs at CES 2025 The RTX 50-series will be available in January with prices ranging from $549 to $1,999.

NVIDIA brought the fire to CES 2025 with its announcement of the RTX 50-series of graphic cards as part of the Blackwell family. These cards will be available starting January with an entry price point of $549.



Source: NVIDIA

On January 6, 2025, NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang took to the CES 2025 stage to unveil the RTX Blackwell, a new series of graphics cards from the company. This family of GPUs is the RTX 50-series of cards:

RTX 5090 (3,400 AI TOPS) $1,999

RTX 5080 (1,800 AI TOPS) $999

RTX 5070 Ti (1,400 AI TOPS) $749

RTX 5070 (1,000 AI TOPS) $549



Source: NVIDIA

As you can see, the price point for the RTX Blackwell family of cards is surprisingly diverse, with one of the lower entry points consumers have seen in a while. The cards will also be available in a line of laptops with prices ranging from $1,299 for the RTX 5070 with 800 AI TOPS to $2,899 for the RTX 5090 with 1,850 AI TOPS. Consumers can pick up one of these new laptops in March.

Those waiting to upgrade their PCs are no doubt going to be eyeing off one of these new RTX 50-series of graphics cards. Be sure to check out our NVIDIA page and CES 2025 page for more information.