Ubisoft hires advisors to 'pursue strategic options' for the company and shareholders Ubisoft's announcement follows the second delay of Assassin's Creed Shadows and rumors of a sale.

With two delays for Assassin’s Creed Shadows and intensifying rumors of a sale, Ubisoft is in a tumultuous period. Now, the company is looking for external assistance, as it has hired advisors to explore “capitalistic options” to best suit the future of the company and deliver value to shareholders.

Ubisoft released a statement today to announce its latest business move. The newly hired advisors will “review and pursue various transformational strategic and capitalistic options to extract the best value for stakeholders.”

Ubisoft canceled its free-to-play shooter XDefiant last month.

Source: Ubisoft.

It’s unclear what these strategic options might entail. Last year, Ubisoft used similar verbiage in response to rumors of a potential buyout or sale to Tencent. During this time, Ubisoft failed to state that a sale of the company was off the table.

Earlier today, Ubisoft announced that it’s delaying Assassin’s Creed Shadows for a second time. As speculation continues to swirl around Ubisoft’s future, stick with Shacknews for any u updates.