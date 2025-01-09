New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Ubisoft hires advisors to 'pursue strategic options' for the company and shareholders

Ubisoft's announcement follows the second delay of Assassin's Creed Shadows and rumors of a sale.
Donovan Erskine
With two delays for Assassin’s Creed Shadows and intensifying rumors of a sale, Ubisoft is in a tumultuous period. Now, the company is looking for external assistance, as it has hired advisors to explore “capitalistic options” to best suit the future of the company and deliver value to shareholders.

Ubisoft released a statement today to announce its latest business move. The newly hired advisors will “review and pursue various transformational strategic and capitalistic options to extract the best value for stakeholders.”

A character looking down the sight of a rifle.
Ubisoft canceled its free-to-play shooter XDefiant last month.
Source: Ubisoft.

It’s unclear what these strategic options might entail. Last year, Ubisoft used similar verbiage in response to rumors of a potential buyout or sale to Tencent. During this time, Ubisoft failed to state that a sale of the company was off the table.

Earlier today, Ubisoft announced that it’s delaying Assassin’s Creed Shadows for a second time. As speculation continues to swirl around Ubisoft’s future, stick with Shacknews for any u updates.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

