Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Watch Day 5 here

Awesome Games Done Quick just over halfway over. Only three days remain for this year's marathon. This year's edition of AGDQ brings the world's top speedrunners together to run through some of the biggest games of the past and present. They'll be doing it as quickly as possible. Just like every year, they'll be doing it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 has returned to Pittsburgh, PA. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. After four days, the runners have raised over $750,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll be sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.
Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 4. Play me off, Wes!
You can watch all of the action in the embed below!
Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Day 5 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 5, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. Times are subject to change depending on the actual completed runtimes, as well as other scheduling circumstances:
|AGDQ 2025 Day 5 Schedule
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:07 AM
|Flushed Away
|Any% - GC
|Kuro
|42:00
|6:56 AM
|BZZZT
|Any% Normal - PC
|ThePiPiper
|25:00
|7:28 AM
|RKGK/Rakugaki
|New Game+ Half Grafitti - PC
|limy
|40:00
|8:15 AM
|Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster
|Any% - PC
|ripchip_
|25:00
|9:06 AM
|Mario & Luigi: Partners in Time
|Any% - DS
|Tonkotsu
|2:40:00
|12:03 PM
|Windblown
|All Encounters 3P - PC
|Ozmourn, ateatree, Xenadir
|30:00
|12:48 PM
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|All Dungeons - Switch
|cloud
|2:50:00
|3:55 PM
|Lies of P
|Any% Glitchless - PC
|ColonelFats69
|1:45:00
|5:57 PM
|Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
|Any% - PC
|bryonato
|1:38:00
|7:50 PM
|CHUNITHM LUMINOUS PLUS
|Arcade Showcase - Arcade
|Beazat, Blaze, Raveille
|1:10:00
|9:45 PM
|Hitman: Blood Money
|Rookie/SA - PC
|Alpha Brother
|25:00
|10:22 PM
|Children of the Sun
|Any% - PC
|BobbyBurm
|26:00
|10:55 PM
|BPM: Bullets Per Minute
|Skuld : Clear All Rooms : Easy - PC
|JamesSwan
|25:00
|11:35 PM
|Castlevania: Dracula X
|Bad Ending (Catacomb Shortcut) - Wii U VC
|Hensachi60
|22:00
|12:04 AM
|Gimmick! 2
|Any% - PC
|SBDWolf
|37:00
|12:59 AM
|Frogun Encore
|Any% - PC
|TheHellfridge
|30:00
|1:36 AM
|No One Can Stop Mr. Domino!
|Any% Slow - PS
|Hibnotix
|15:00
|2:02 AM
|ane-san
|Any% - TG-16CD
|irukan
|18:00
|2:30 AM
|10 Second Ninja X
|All Stars - PC
|WDN2010
|18:00
|2:57 AM
|Disruptor
|Any% Regular NTSC-J - PS
|Nick Astalos
|27:00
|3:31 AM
|Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
|Any% Easy - PS5
|Woadyb
|6:15:00
8:15AM - Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster
We love celebrating Nightdive Studios, the developer that has done tireless work remastering the best and most underappreciated games of yesteryear. Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster is making its Games Done Quick debut, so start your morning by watching this polished run of an old PC classic.
12:48PM - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
One of the best Zelda games in series history is on display again, but in a more thorough fashion this time. Jump into the Depths of Tears of the Kingdom with this All Dungeons run that takes Link across Hyrule, through its skies, and underneath its surface. It's a long three-hour journey, but as long as this run is, it's nothing compared to...
3:31AM - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
This technically bleeds into Friday's schedule, as the latest entry in Cloud's saga is a long one. Watch Woadyb run through Junon, Costa del Sol, Gongaga, and all of the surrounding regions in search of Sephiroth. This isn't a short run, so brew some coffee for this one.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 will take place from now through Saturday, January 11. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 has raised $779,292 for Prevent Cancer Foundation! It is the 5th day and runs until the 12th. 😎🎮⌛⏩
AGDQ 2025 is a speedrunning marathon that is taking place from January 5th to 12th, 2024, in Pittsburgh, PA and streamed online. Speedrunnners will play through almost 150 games in seven days while raising funds for Prevent Cancer Foundation. Classic games such as Super Mario World, Gauntlet IV, Gimmick! 2 and Snake Rattle 'n' Roll, modern games such as Astro Bot, UFO 50, Alan Wake II and Sonic X Shadow Generations, and awful games such as Superman 64, Meegah Mem and Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing will all be played, so there is something for everyone! This will all be streamed on twitch.tv and at http://gamesdonequick.com .
Latest GDQ VODs:
Descent Maximum - Hotshot Any% - PC - Time: 00:26:49 - https://youtu.be/FVXgW_O5GUI
Crossroad OS - 100% - PC - Time: 00:18:46 - https://youtu.be/Vhj2b9hrQpo
CrossroadOS - Upgrade to 100% was met
Batman Forever: The Arcade Game - 1CC Attempt - Arcade - Time: 00:24:11 - https://youtu.be/iRv-m-MzZr8
Gauntlet IV - Quest Mode "Good Ending" 4-Player - Genesis - Time: 00:41:19 - https://youtu.be/OL3F-RryYT0
Gauntlet IV - Name the Elf - 'Coach' won with $510, $800 was raised in total.
Gauntlet IV - Name the Valkyrie - 'TFI' won with $250, $851 was raised in total.
Gauntlet IV - Name the Warrior - 'Luigi' won with $260, $507 was raised in total.
Gauntlet IV - Name the Wizard - 'Rincewind' won with $490, $1037 was raised in total.
Sonic Lost World - Any% Wingless - PC - Time: 01:14:41 - https://youtu.be/jmFZPcMwZic
Shadow Generations - Any% - PC - Time: 01:11:38 - https://youtu.be/dJ_UxcHNqTk
Shadow Generations - Language Choice - 'German' won with $1380, $3695 was raised in total.
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Any% - Switch - Time: 03:02:16 - https://youtu.be/hKw1mFnuPhQ
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Pet the Starter ($500 per pet!) was not met
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Player Name Choice - 'Luigi' won with $2431, $4583 was raised in total.
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Rival Name Choice - 'Chat' won with $1045, $2330 was raised in total.
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Starter's Choice - 'Omg! He' won with $1221, $3208 was raised in total.
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Version Choice - 'Eevee' won with $1445, $1675 was raised in total.
New Super Mario Bros. Wii - Any% While Playing Piano - Wii - Time: 00:41:20 - https://youtu.be/vuaWJ-40hFY
New Super Mario Bros. Wii - Blindfolded 1-1 was met
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - Any% Original Mode - Switch - Time: 01:28:03 - https://youtu.be/oKrH7E0fvro
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - Beat Bopopolis was met
Fallout: New Vegas - All "Romances" - PC - Time: 00:40:02 - https://youtu.be/HtUKlxIbUK8
Fallout: New Vegas - Character Name - 'Luigi' won with $3822, $9639 was raised in total.
Super Mario 64 - A-Button Challenge TAS Showcase - N64 - Time: 00:29:08 - https://youtu.be/lrb-b0n2fRY
Super Mario 64 - Bonus 1-Key TAS was met
Superman 64 - Any% - N64 - Time: 00:33:14 - https://youtu.be/YNIsfpvzGwc
Superman 64 - Screen Size Choice - '20%' won with $2633, $2878 was raised in total.
Bite Night - Any% Race - PC - Time: 00:12:46 - https://youtu.be/-q-dIKUXH90
Golf With Your Grandmother - 5 Holes - PC - Time: 00:19:06 - https://youtu.be/KpnzFxo7Vuw
Rex Ronan: Experimental Surgeon - Any% - SNES - Time: 00:18:13 - https://youtu.be/PtO-jSyhOWE
Oscar - Any% - SNES - Time: 00:14:45 - https://youtu.be/BtxSEBgmznw
Inspector Gadget: Gadget's Crazy Maze - Any% Co-op - PS - Time: 00:10:03 - https://youtu.be/tpLv9fpVTVs
Inspector Gadget: Gadget's Crazy Maze - Watch the Cutscenes was met
Bad Way - Any% - PC - Time: 00:26:04 - https://youtu.be/lejKfzJ8dCA
Doronko Wanko - 100% - PC - Time: 00:09:05 - https://youtu.be/mSqRcUso06I
Doronko Wanko - Upgrade to 100% was met
Who Shot Johnny Rock? - Ace Difficulty - DVD - Time: 00:23:26 - https://youtu.be/HczJtTQ2QKI
Meegah Mem - Any% - PC - Time: 00:04:52 - https://youtu.be/SHTevUN3VLI
Simple 2000 Series Ultimate Vol. 17: Taisen! Bakudan Poi Poi - Mission Mode All Stages Default% - PS2 - Time: 00:31:58 - https://youtu.be/m1d4LVOSiv4
Simple 2000 Series Ultimate Vol. 17: Taisen! Bakudan Poi Poi - Character Choice - 'Sumiko' won with $150, $370 was raised in total.
Now: BZZZT - Any% - Normal - PC
Next: RKGK / Rakugaki - PC
Then: Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster
Soon: Mario & Luigi: Partners in Time
BZZZT is being run by ThePiPiper and is expepected to take 25 minutes.
Incentives for this run:
BZZZT - Robot Showcase
Not all of the robots created in the BZZZT universe turned out as well as the player character, ZX. We can show off some of the prototypes for you if this is met.
This has been met!
Catch ThePiPiper at: https://twitch.tv/ThePiPiper
Commentating will be: OnixpectedOtter, Weptlong, sSolarist
OhHeyItsKara will be hosting.
Upcoming Incentives:
RKGK Outfit Choice
RKGK is as fast paced as it gets-but what if you could graffiti and cosplay? Choose your outfit in this war as you grind at maximum speed.
Top options: Sailor Moon ($1135), Deku ($550), Goku ($40)
Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - Upgrade to All Secrets
Upgrade the category of the Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster run to All Secrets.
This is at $6066 of $15000
Windblown - Character Choice
Choose the characters used for the Windblown run. Top 3 are selected.
Top options: Pangolin ($50), Bat ($35), Project 2501 ($10), Axolotl ($5)
