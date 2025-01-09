Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Watch Day 5 here

Awesome Games Done Quick just over halfway over. Only three days remain for this year's marathon. This year's edition of AGDQ brings the world's top speedrunners together to run through some of the biggest games of the past and present. They'll be doing it as quickly as possible. Just like every year, they'll be doing it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 has returned to Pittsburgh, PA. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. After four days, the runners have raised over $750,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll be sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 4. Play me off, Wes!

You can watch all of the action in the embed below!

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Day 5 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 5, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. Times are subject to change depending on the actual completed runtimes, as well as other scheduling circumstances:

AGDQ 2025 Day 5 Schedule Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:07 AM Flushed Away Any% - GC Kuro 42:00 6:56 AM BZZZT Any% Normal - PC ThePiPiper 25:00 7:28 AM RKGK/Rakugaki New Game+ Half Grafitti - PC limy 40:00 8:15 AM Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster Any% - PC ripchip_ 25:00 9:06 AM Mario & Luigi: Partners in Time Any% - DS Tonkotsu 2:40:00 12:03 PM Windblown All Encounters 3P - PC Ozmourn, ateatree, Xenadir 30:00 12:48 PM The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom All Dungeons - Switch cloud 2:50:00 3:55 PM Lies of P Any% Glitchless - PC ColonelFats69 1:45:00 5:57 PM Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Any% - PC bryonato 1:38:00 7:50 PM CHUNITHM LUMINOUS PLUS Arcade Showcase - Arcade Beazat, Blaze, Raveille 1:10:00 9:45 PM Hitman: Blood Money Rookie/SA - PC Alpha Brother 25:00 10:22 PM Children of the Sun Any% - PC BobbyBurm 26:00 10:55 PM BPM: Bullets Per Minute Skuld : Clear All Rooms : Easy - PC JamesSwan 25:00 11:35 PM Castlevania: Dracula X Bad Ending (Catacomb Shortcut) - Wii U VC Hensachi60 22:00 12:04 AM Gimmick! 2 Any% - PC SBDWolf 37:00 12:59 AM Frogun Encore Any% - PC TheHellfridge 30:00 1:36 AM No One Can Stop Mr. Domino! Any% Slow - PS Hibnotix 15:00 2:02 AM ane-san Any% - TG-16CD irukan 18:00 2:30 AM 10 Second Ninja X All Stars - PC WDN2010 18:00 2:57 AM Disruptor Any% Regular NTSC-J - PS Nick Astalos 27:00 3:31 AM Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Any% Easy - PS5 Woadyb 6:15:00

8:15AM - Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster

Source: Nightdive Studios

We love celebrating Nightdive Studios, the developer that has done tireless work remastering the best and most underappreciated games of yesteryear. Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster is making its Games Done Quick debut, so start your morning by watching this polished run of an old PC classic.

12:48PM - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Source: Nintendo

One of the best Zelda games in series history is on display again, but in a more thorough fashion this time. Jump into the Depths of Tears of the Kingdom with this All Dungeons run that takes Link across Hyrule, through its skies, and underneath its surface. It's a long three-hour journey, but as long as this run is, it's nothing compared to...

3:31AM - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Source: Square Enix

This technically bleeds into Friday's schedule, as the latest entry in Cloud's saga is a long one. Watch Woadyb run through Junon, Costa del Sol, Gongaga, and all of the surrounding regions in search of Sephiroth. This isn't a short run, so brew some coffee for this one.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 will take place from now through Saturday, January 11. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.