Former Gearbox Publishing President Steve Gibson is now CEO of new publisher Cooldown Games

Shacknews cofounder Steve Gibson has moved on from Gearbox, forming a new video game publisher, Cooldown Games, with id and Warner industry veterans.
Asif Khan
Video game industry veterans from id Software, Gearbox, and Warner Bros. have come together to form new publisher Cooldown Games with former Gearbox Publishing President Steve Gibson taking on the role of CEO.

Image of Steve Gibson wearing a hat in his Shacknews Hall of Fame induction image.

That's right. Steve Gibson. Long-time Shacknews readers will know Gibson as cofounder of Shacknews, and a member of the inaugural Shacknews Hall of Fame induction class of 2021

Here's what Steve had to say in the announcement press release:

Our team is confident rational business models will be a long-term strength of Cooldown Games and that just might be a refreshing contrast from many recent industry trends.

My passion of helping game makers reach as many game players as possible while making sure that it’s a rewarding experience for everyone involved is at the center of all of this. Let’s make some great games together.

Cooldown Games mentions that its six cofounders have collectively shipped games that have generated over $1 billion in sales across their collective careers.

Here is the roster of Cooldown Games cofounders:

  • Steve Gibson, chief executive officer
  • Matt Charles, chief product officer
  • Erick Cobbs, chief business officer
  • Jason Hardesty, chief operations officer
  • Jimmy Sieben, chief technology officer
  • Jeff Skal, chief marketing officer 
Screenshot of the Cooldown Games website that has the words

Source: Cooldown Games

Cooldown Games has no games announced yet, but the company says it will "focus on premium titles that emphasize bringing more refined gaming experiences that players can enjoy at their own pace without the need of large time investments to join in or keep up."

Developers interested in working with Cooldown Games about potential partnerships should contact the company at the official website. Everyone else will be able to keep up with the latest news from the company on its social platforms including BlueSky, LinkedIn, and X.

We wish Steve and the rest of his team the best of luck, and will be watching Cooldown Games in 2025.

