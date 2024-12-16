New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - December 16, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Starting a puzzle is always the hardest part. Finding that break-in point.

Finding braille signs

I've always wondered how blind people know where to locate signs.

Spicy food!

There's no way this bloke finds any of these items hot.

Let's learn about ports

I'm always amazed how developers managed to actually make games back in the day.

Pierce Brosnan is the best James Bond

You won't be changing my mind.

The magic board

A look at it throughout the years.

Decaf coffee, anyone?

I've never gotten into the stuff.

Still learning things about Ocarina of Time

I wonder if we'll get a remake or remaster for the successor to the Nintendo Switch?

One ogre camp might be all you need

Never underestimate the mighty ogre.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! Want to test out your skills? You should check out Bubbletron and see if you can get the highest daily valuation (or even the lowest)!

Sam's ginger cat Rad sleeping on his back

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola