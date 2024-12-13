Elden Ring: Nightreign will have a closed network test in February 2025 Registration for Nightreign's closed network test will open in January for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players.

At The Game Awards 2024, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco surprised everyone with the reveal of Elden Ring: Nightreign, which is a co-op action survival adventure that will take us back to the Lands Between. However, what they didn’t reveal was that a closed network test is right around the corner in February 2025 and registration for the event will open to PlayStation and Xbox players in January.

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware slipped this detail into a social media post today following Elden Ring: Nightreign’s reveal. According to the announcement, a closed network test will take place sometime in February 2025. It will be limited to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S for this first test. No PC this time. What’s more, registration will open on the game’s website on January 10, 2025.

Steel your resolve, Nightfarers.



Registration for the #ELDENRING #NIGHTREIGN Network Test will open on January 10, 2025.



More information: https://t.co/Niz8alrWBU pic.twitter.com/6SpqS6BP6E — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) December 13, 2024

Elden Ring: Nightreign’s Game Awards reveal was certainly a surprise after the impeccable journey we just finished in the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion this year. The new game will feature a bit of retread through the Lands Between, but with some interesting twists. For one, we’ll be able to play this one co-op throughout the game instead of just at boss battles and key points. It also looks like it will feature variants of enemies from older games. We saw what looked like The Nameless King from Dark Souls 3 make an appearance to fight the player.

With a closed network test coming soon and registration coming sooner, stay tuned for more Nightreign updates and news by following the Elden Ring topic right here at Shacknews.