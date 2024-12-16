Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration brings new skins and limited-time mode this week Groot, Venom, and Jeff all get new skins in Marvel Rivals' first seasonal event.

NetEase Games has revealed the first seasonal event for Marvel Rivals. Winter Celebration is set to kick off this week and will add five new skins and an LTM based around everyone’s favorite land shark.

The reveal trailer for Marvel Rivals’ Winter Celebration event shows off all five winter themed skins coming to the hero shooter. This includes wintery new looks for Venom, Groot, Magik, Rocket, and Jeff. Jeff’s skin can be unlocked through completing challenges, the other four must be purchased from the store.

In addition to the cosmetics, Winter Celebration will add Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival, a new LTM in which everyone plays as Jeff and uses his icy breath to cover as much of the map as possible. The team with the majority of the map covered at the end of the game is crowned winner.

The event will also allow players to customize a winter gallery card. Winter Celebration kicks off on December 19, 2024. For all your Marvel Rivals updates, stick with Shacknews.