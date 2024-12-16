New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration brings new skins and limited-time mode this week

Groot, Venom, and Jeff all get new skins in Marvel Rivals' first seasonal event.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
NetEase Games
2

NetEase Games has revealed the first seasonal event for Marvel Rivals. Winter Celebration is set to kick off this week and will add five new skins and an LTM based around everyone’s favorite land shark.

The reveal trailer for Marvel Rivals’ Winter Celebration event shows off all five winter themed skins coming to the hero shooter. This includes wintery new looks for Venom, Groot, Magik, Rocket, and Jeff. Jeff’s skin can be unlocked through completing challenges, the other four must be purchased from the store.

In addition to the cosmetics, Winter Celebration will add Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival, a new LTM in which everyone plays as Jeff and uses his icy breath to cover as much of the map as possible. The team with the majority of the map covered at the end of the game is crowned winner.

The event will also allow players to customize a winter gallery card. Winter Celebration kicks off on December 19, 2024. For all your Marvel Rivals updates, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola