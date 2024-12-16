The Shacknews Awards 2024 nominees

The Shacknews Awards 2024 is our opportunity to recognize the incredible people and teams behind some of the greatest video games and adjacent industries of the year. This Year of the Games celebration covers the triple-A space and indies, has special sections for remaster and remakes, as well as categories to honor expansions, add-ons, and everything in between. Please take a look at our nominees for The Shacknews Awards 2024.

Note: Shacknews will not be releasing a list of nominees for Game of the Year or Indie Game of the Year. We will publish a top-24 list for both categories alongside an article for winners as well as blurbs in our main coverage for some categories. Some games that missed our nominee cut off in 2023 made the following list. Similarly, some games that missed our 2024 cut off will make 2025's nominees.

Person of the Year

Swen Vincke

Dunkey & Leah (Bigmode)

Abubakar Salim (Tales of Kenzera: ZAU)

LocalThunk

Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone

Tomomi Sano

Do it for Shacknews Award

The Zelda Orchestra

Xur

Maximilian Dood

Brandon Cole (accessibility advocate)

Stevetendo

Nate Purkeypile

GSC Game World

JSR_ and Peanut Butter the Dog

Harada & Murray

EA Sports College Football 25 Devs

Kendrick Lamar

Jonathan Rush

Best Developer

Team Asobi

WayForward

Studio Zero

GSC Game World

Nightdive Studios

LocalThunk

Best Publisher

Nintendo

Capcom

Sega/ATLUS

Square Enix

Playstack

Bandai Namco

Shackbattle Game of the Year

Street Fighter 6

Battlefield 2042

Wreckfest

Best PC Game

UFO 50

Frostpunk 2

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

DooM 1+2

The Axis Unseen

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Best PS5 Game

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Helldivers 2

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Best Nintendo Switch Game

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Balatro

Mario & Luigi: Brothership

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Best Xbox Game

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Metaphor: ReFantazio

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Tekken 8

Best Comeback

Contra (Operation Galuga, Vampire Survivors)

Prince of Persia (The Lost Crown, The Rogue)

Fallout

Marvel vs. Capcom

EA Sports College Football 25

BioWare

Modojo @ Shacknews Mobile Game of the Year

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit

Balatro

Pokemon: TCG Pocket

Monument Valley 3

NFL Retro Bowl '25

Not Like Us - The Game

Most Improved Game

Diablo 4

F-Zero 99

Cities: Skylines 2

DayZ

Call of the Wild: The Angler

Vampire Survivors

Best Strategy Game

Unicorn Overlord

Homeworld 3

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Satisfactory

Frostpunk 2

Metal Slug Tactics

Best Graphics

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Tekken 8

Best Multiplayer Game

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2

Tekken 8

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

EA Sports College Football 25

The Finals

Marvel Rivals

Best Hardware

PS5 Pro

Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo

Meta Quest 3S

Razer Freyja

MacBook Pro

Outstanding Achievement in Accessibility

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Tekken 8

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Star Wars Outlaws

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Best VR Game

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Warhammer 40k Space Marine - Defenders of Avarax

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Metro Awakening

Asgard's Wrath 2

Riven

Best Narrative Game

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Mario & Luigi: Brothership

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Neva

Best Art Style

Another Crab's Treasure

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Mario & Luigi: Brothership

Best FPS Game

The Finals

I Am Your Beast

The Axis Unseen

Doom 1+2

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Best Gaming Accessory

Razer Kishi Ultra

GameScent

Roto Explorer VR Chair

SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds

Esports Hero

Hayao (Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike)

Faker (League of Legends)

Arslan Ash (Tekken 8)

Punk (Street Fighter 6)

Alex T (Tetris)

Best Horror Game

The Outlast Trials

Silent Hill 2

Crow Country

The Casting of Frank Stone

Phasmophobia

Mouthwashing

Best Cozy Game

Flock

Luma Island

Endless Ocean: Luminous

Simpler Times

Little Kitty, Big City

Thank Goodness You're Here!

Best RPG

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Visions of Mana

Dragon's Dogma 2

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Mario & Luigi: Brothership

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake

Best Early Access Game

Path of Exile 2

Hades 2

The Rogue Prince of Persia

Deadlock

Delta Force

Windblown

Best Expansion

Splatoon 3: Side Order

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Destiny 2: The Final Shape

DayZ: Frostline

Factorio: Space Age

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred

Best Co-Op Game

Helldivers 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Contra: Operation Galuga

Inkbound

Best Trendsetter

Balatro

Nintendo Music

Things Running Doom

Nightdive Studios

Digital Eclipse (Gold Master series)

Best Mod

Portal Revolution

Resident Evil 2: Akuma Mode

Fallout London

Halo 2 E3 2003 demo (Halo: The Master Chief Collection)

Doom 3

Best Fighting Game

Tekken 8

MultiVersus

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Rivals of Aether 2

Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes

Best Sports Game

WWE 2K24

MLB The Show 24

TopSpin 2K25

Turbo Golf Racing

Undisputed

EA Sports College Football 25

Best Remake / Remaster

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Persona 3 Reload

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Silent Hill 2

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake

Best Racing Game

F1 24

Monster Jam Showdown

DeathSprint 66

Most Overlooked Game

Yars Rising

Dungeons of Hinterberg

Minds Beneath Us

Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Best Strand Game

Mario & Luigi: Brothership

Death Stranding on Xbox

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best Open World Game

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Dragon's Dogma 2

The Axis Unseen

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Best Ongoing Game

Fortnite

The Long Dark

Splatoon 3

The Finals

F-Zero 99

DayZ

Best Sound Design

Helldivers 2

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Astro Bot

Silent Hill 2

Best Voice Actor

John Eric Bentley (Barret, FF7 Rebirth)

Abubakar Salim (Zau/Zuberi, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU)

Keri Russel (Open Roads)

Troy Baker (Indiana Jones and The Great Circle)

Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)

Melina Juergens as Senua (Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2)

Best Music

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Pacific Drive

Mario & Luigi: Brothership

Astro Bot

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Action/Adventure Game

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Another Crab's Treasure

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Black Myth: Wukong

Best Headshot

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

I Am Your Beast

Quietest Lobby

Foamstars

Concord

Skull & Bones

XDefiant

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition

Best Free-to-Play Game

MultiVersus

Delta Force

Once Human

The Finals

Marvel Rivals

Pokemon TCG Pocket

Best Cameo

Peacemaker (John Cena) in Mortal Kombat 1

Snoop Dogg in Fortnite

Cameo Bots in Astro Bot

Ghostface (Roger L. Jackson) in Mortal Kombat 1

Godzilla in Dave the Diver

Terry Bogard in Street Fighter 6

Best Add-on

Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns

Dave the Diver - Godzilla content pack

Balatro - Friends of Jimbo

River City Girls 2 - Double Dragon DLC

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge - Radical Reptiles

Ace League Satellaview Tracks - F-Zero 99

Best NPC

Tri (The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom)

Technikki (Mario & Luigi: Brothership)

Gallica (Metaphor ReFantazio)

Igon (Shadow of the Erdtree)

Vincent Valentine (FF7 Rebirth)

More (Metaphor: ReFantazio)

Best Water

Another Crab's Treasure

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Astro Bot

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Dragon's Dogma 2

Best Nintendo Switch Port

Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate

Pentiment

Grounded

Pizza Tower

Stray

Best PC Port

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition

God of War Ragnarok

Red Dead Redemption

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate

Best Online Presentation

Xbox Developer_Direct (Jan 18, 2024)

Xbox Games Showcase (June 2024)

Wholesome Direct (June 2024)

Nintendo Direct (June 2024)

EVO 2024 Announcement Show (February 2024)

Nintendo Museum Direct

Best Video Game Pet

Nix (Star Wars Outlaws)

Zelda's Cat (The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom)

Plateau The Cat (Metaphor: ReFantazio)

Kuma (Tekken 8)

Assan (Dragon Age: The Veilguard)

Koromaru (Persona 3 Reload)

Best Platformer

Penny's Big Breakaway

Pepper Grinder

Astro Bot

Sonic X Shadow Generations

Neva

Animal Well

Biggest Surprise

Xbox goes multiplatform

Balatro

Tango Gameworks is shut down until it isn't

Nintendo Music

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo!

Best Puzzle Game

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Isles of Sea and Sky

Riven

Animal Well

World of Goo 2

Monument Valley 3

Best Old School Throwback Game

Tetris Forever

Dragon Quest 3 2D-HD Remake

Yars Rising

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

Castlevania Dominus Collection

Doom + Doom 2

Best Gore

Helldivers 2

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Slitterhead

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Pop! Goes the Culture Presents Best Adaptation

Fallout

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Secret Level

Like A Dragon: Yakuza

Arcane (Season 2)

Game That Should Be On Nintendo Switch

Pokemon: TCG Pocket

EA Sports College Football 25

Rivals of Aether 2

Pacific Drive

Tekken 8

Visions of Mana

Congratulations to all of the nominees for The Shacknews Awards 2024! The winners of categories will be revealed over the course of December 2024.