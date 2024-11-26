Evening Reading - November 26, 2024

Welcome, Shackers. It’s the calm before the storm, just days before Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Are your dinner plans made? Have you prepared a shopping list? Either way, we hope you’re enjoying and looking forward to more of our year-end content. The Shacknews Awards are being discussed as we speak, and with it comes a wonderful range of debates about the greatest games of the year. But for now it’s time to shut down another fine day of posting. Here’s your Evening Reading.

Stalker 2’s dialogue is solid

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

Thank you, Stalker 2 dialogue system. Although that’s a strange thing for Private Weber to say.

The best Simpsons super rich villain guy?

"But, Homer, on your way out, if you wanna kill somebody, it would help me a lot."



"Hey, Homer, you're missin' out on some fun!" pic.twitter.com/aSAgWY4rdF — ShinyMcShine: Simpsons Quotes (@ShinyMcShine_) November 26, 2024

I’m gonna give it to either him or Duke from The Critic.

A second lawsuit filed by Drake

Drake files second legal action against Kendrick's "Not Like Us," claims defamation https://t.co/ZuJseb3OPa — Fantano’s OPINION IN BIO (@theneedledrop) November 26, 2024

I don’t think I’ve ever heard of anything less cool than a rapper trying to end a beef with litigation. Drake got hosed, he knows it, the world knows it, and he’s never coming back from this.

But dang, it doesn’t look like he really stopped anything huh?

‘Not Like Us’ by Kendrick Lamar has re-entered the Top 20 of US Apple Music. pic.twitter.com/Y2cILkRDrq — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 26, 2024

I had a friend tell me they forgot about Not Like Us until this lawsuit brought it up again and now it’s back in their playlist. Well played, Drake.

Some advice for the holidays

A good cherry or two can brighten a day. My favorites are the bing variety.

RIP Jim Abrahams

The bribe scene from The Naked Gun.



RIP to the comedy icon Jim Abrahams. pic.twitter.com/fVhZpZx0Vo — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) November 26, 2024

This scene was great. Abrahams also played parts in Airplane, Hot Shots, Big Business, and other spoof movies. Good night to a classic.

Some dancing to raise the vibe

And a video game history Easter egg to boot!

Everyone’s getting in on the fun

Yes, it’s less funny that corporations are doing it, but they’re still joining in a song toasting Drake’s a**, so that’s kind of hilarious too.

