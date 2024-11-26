New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

This War of Mine devs announce vinyl soundtrack & Forget Celebrations release date

Forget Celebrations will bring a new narrative to This War of Mine in December and sales of the DLC will go to support a number of charities.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via 11 bit studios
1

About a decade ago, 11 bit studios released This War of Mine, giving a stark and touching tale of war and the people who fight, live through, and otherwise survive it. Ten years later, the game is getting not only new DLC that supports anti-war charities, but also an anniversary vinyl soundtrack that captures the amazing music throughout the game. Today, we got a release date for the Forget Celebrations DLC and pre-orders for the anniversary vinyl opened.

The team at 11 bit studios announced the release date details of This War of Mine’s Forget Celebrations DLC and the 10th anniversary vinyl. The Forget Celebrations DLC will release on December 11, 2024, on all available platforms at a cost of $2.99 USD. The proceeds from this DLC will go on to support a number of anti-war, Polish gaming, and Ukrainian relief charities, including Liberty Ukraine Foundation, Amnesty International, War Child, and Indie Games Poland.

More over, This War of Mine’s 10th Anniversary Vinyl has been listed on Black Screen Records, with pre-orders opening this week. The vinyl includes the entire original soundtrack composed and directed by Piotr Musiał, with remastering for the vinyl done by Chris Bethge. It includes a black printed dust jacket and inner sleeve to keep the record pristine and can be pre-ordered for 34 Euros (or about $35.60 USD) plus shipping costs. It is expected to ship tentatively by April 2025.

This War of Mine has been a massively positive force in the gaming community, telling a stark story of the effects of war on its participants and those caught in the crossfire while also contributing to charities for years. For more updates on the game, be sure to follow This War of Mine’s topic for the latest news.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola