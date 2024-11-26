This War of Mine devs announce vinyl soundtrack & Forget Celebrations release date Forget Celebrations will bring a new narrative to This War of Mine in December and sales of the DLC will go to support a number of charities.

About a decade ago, 11 bit studios released This War of Mine, giving a stark and touching tale of war and the people who fight, live through, and otherwise survive it. Ten years later, the game is getting not only new DLC that supports anti-war charities, but also an anniversary vinyl soundtrack that captures the amazing music throughout the game. Today, we got a release date for the Forget Celebrations DLC and pre-orders for the anniversary vinyl opened.

The team at 11 bit studios announced the release date details of This War of Mine’s Forget Celebrations DLC and the 10th anniversary vinyl. The Forget Celebrations DLC will release on December 11, 2024, on all available platforms at a cost of $2.99 USD. The proceeds from this DLC will go on to support a number of anti-war, Polish gaming, and Ukrainian relief charities, including Liberty Ukraine Foundation, Amnesty International, War Child, and Indie Games Poland.

Ten years ago, we released #ThisWarOfMine - a game we hoped would shed light on the devastating realities of war. A decade later, its somber message feels more urgent than ever.



While we cannot celebrate amidst ongoing conflicts, staying silent feels equally wrong.



More over, This War of Mine’s 10th Anniversary Vinyl has been listed on Black Screen Records, with pre-orders opening this week. The vinyl includes the entire original soundtrack composed and directed by Piotr Musiał, with remastering for the vinyl done by Chris Bethge. It includes a black printed dust jacket and inner sleeve to keep the record pristine and can be pre-ordered for 34 Euros (or about $35.60 USD) plus shipping costs. It is expected to ship tentatively by April 2025.

This War of Mine has been a massively positive force in the gaming community, telling a stark story of the effects of war on its participants and those caught in the crossfire while also contributing to charities for years. For more updates on the game, be sure to follow This War of Mine’s topic for the latest news.