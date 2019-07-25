11 bit studios will donate proceeds from This War of Mine to Ukrainian Red Cross
For the next seven days, all proceeds from sales of This War of Mine and its DLCs across all stores and platforms will be donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross.
An unlikely indie gaming success story, developer 11 Bit Studios revealed on Wednesday that This War of Mine has sold over 4.5 million units in its near-five year lifetime.
While talking with 11 Bit Studios' Community Manager we learned all about their plans for 2019, as well as how they'll bring Moonlighter to mobile devices this year.
Go to war without leaving your home.
To celebrate its upcoming fourth anniversary, This War of Mine is ready to release its second DLC episode. And it's a big one!
Titan Souls, The Swindle, and This War of Mine: The Little Ones are up for grabs, too.
Get the stretch goals ready, as it was already funded in less than two hours.
The last update to This War of Mine allowed players to craft their own scenarios. The newest update will allow them to share those scenarios with the world.
The war is about to be seen through a new set of eyes, with new publisher Deep Silver announcing that 11-bit Studios' This War of Mine: The Little Ones is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.