This War of Mine: Final Cut coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S & Game Pass The new console versions will include 4K visuals, UI improvements, and content, quests, and scenarios from This War of Mine: Stories.

Ever since its release, 11 bit studio’s This War of Mine has proven to be one of the more stark portrayals of war and its effect on those who experience it. It’s a powerful game and 11 bit has used it to both give players an incredible gameplay experience as well as do some good in the world with it. Now the game is set to arrive with upgraded features on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in May 2022.

The developers at 11 bit studios announced This War of Mine: Final Cut’s upcoming release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in a Twitter post on April 27, 2022. The definitive version of the game will be launching on the new consoles on May 10, 2022. Not only will This War of Mine: Final Cut’s PS5 and Xbox Series X/S release feature everything in the base game, but also the content in This War of Mine: Stories, which included new quests, events, a new scenario, and a new character. It will also feature upgraded 4K visuals and an adjusted UI to help create the best version of the game yet.

This War of Mine is an incredible experience, telling the story of civilians and their efforts to survive a besieged city, struggling for food and medicine and trying to remain safe from scavengers and snipers who would kill them for the scraps they have left. Its stark story is a rare portrayal in gaming of the horrors of war and its traumatic effect on humanity. The game has sold millions of copies and 11 bit studios has used it to do good in anti-war causes, such as drawing in donations for the Ukranian Red Cross in the wake of Russia’s war on the country.

With This War of Mine: Final Cut coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S this coming May, it’s a good opportunity to play the game in the best state it can be. If you haven’t had a chance to play it yet, be sure to check it out when it launches next month.