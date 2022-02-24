11 bit studios will donate proceeds from This War of Mine to Ukrainian Red Cross For the next seven days, all proceeds from sales of This War of Mine and its DLCs across all stores and platforms will be donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, developers from Ukraine and neighboring countries like Poland have taken to condemning Russia’s actions, while offering ways to help.

Polish studio 11 bit is among these, announcing on Twitter that for the next seven days, all profits from sales of This War of Mine and its DLCs will be donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross.

This includes sales across all stores and platforms, so no matter where you decide to purchase This War of Mine, the money you spend will be donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross. You can also donate to the Ukrainian Red Cross directly.

In the statement from 11 bit, the studio touches upon civilian suffering as a result of war (a point of focus in This War of Mine) and how these themes are relevant to what civilians are having to endure in Ukraine. They go on to encourage players and developers to do everything they can to support victims of war in Ukraine.

The full statement from 11 bit reads as follows:

“Today Russian military forces attacked the free country of Ukraine – our neighbors. As a Polish game studio and creators of the globally recognised anti-war game, This War of Mine – one that directly speaks about the suffering and misery of civilians who are affected by war – we’d like to hereby announce our company statement: we stand against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Just words would be empty without a meaningful act though, and the timing is crucial, so the act is as follows: for the next seven days, all profits from This War of Mine, all its DLCs, on all stores and all platforms will go to a special fund. A week from now, this money will be donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross to directly support victims of war in Ukraine. Let this message resonate with everything you know about this war and how war kills people, devastates their lives and homes. Let us – players and developers together – do everything we can to support victims of war in Ukraine. Sincerely, all the people of 11 bit studios.”

For those unfamiliar with This War of Mine, the game centers around a group of civilians trying to survive in a war-ravaged city. In the game, these civilians have to contend with issues such as food shortages and danger in the form of snipers and scavengers; they’re also forced to make increasingly difficult decisions in the name of survival.

The game is inspired by real-life events, with 11 bit studios’ home country of Poland being no stranger to the tragedies of war. If you want to play a game that discusses these topics in a heavy, yet enlightening manner, we highly recommend picking up a copy of This War of Mine.

Again, all proceeds from sales of This War of Mine and its DLCs over the next week will be donated by 11 bit studios to the Ukrainian Red Cross. For more developer responses to the crisis in Ukraine, we also have coverage of Ukrainian studio and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. developer GSC Game World asking for donations to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.