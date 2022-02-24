11 bit studios will donate proceeds from This War of Mine to Ukrainian Red Cross
For the next seven days, all proceeds from sales of This War of Mine and its DLCs across all stores and platforms will be donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross.
Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, developers from Ukraine and neighboring countries like Poland have taken to condemning Russia’s actions, while offering ways to help.
Polish studio 11 bit is among these, announcing on Twitter that for the next seven days, all profits from sales of This War of Mine and its DLCs will be donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross.
This includes sales across all stores and platforms, so no matter where you decide to purchase This War of Mine, the money you spend will be donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross. You can also donate to the Ukrainian Red Cross directly.
In the statement from 11 bit, the studio touches upon civilian suffering as a result of war (a point of focus in This War of Mine) and how these themes are relevant to what civilians are having to endure in Ukraine. They go on to encourage players and developers to do everything they can to support victims of war in Ukraine.
11 bit studios team statement:#FuckTheWar#Ukraine @RedCrossUkraine @Ukraine pic.twitter.com/bVqBlZnR8j— 11 bit studios (@11bitstudios) February 24, 2022
The full statement from 11 bit reads as follows:
For those unfamiliar with This War of Mine, the game centers around a group of civilians trying to survive in a war-ravaged city. In the game, these civilians have to contend with issues such as food shortages and danger in the form of snipers and scavengers; they’re also forced to make increasingly difficult decisions in the name of survival.
The game is inspired by real-life events, with 11 bit studios’ home country of Poland being no stranger to the tragedies of war. If you want to play a game that discusses these topics in a heavy, yet enlightening manner, we highly recommend picking up a copy of This War of Mine.
Again, all proceeds from sales of This War of Mine and its DLCs over the next week will be donated by 11 bit studios to the Ukrainian Red Cross. For more developer responses to the crisis in Ukraine, we also have coverage of Ukrainian studio and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. developer GSC Game World asking for donations to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
-
Morgan Shaver posted a new article, 11 bit studios will donate proceeds from This War of Mine to Ukrainian Red Cross