Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Steam Survival Fest wants you to brave the elements next week

Steam Survival Fest will feature dozens of games from the survival genre for players to dig into.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
Valve
1

Today, Valve announced that Steam Survival Fest is on the way, running from August 1, 2022, and ending on August 8, 2022. The week-long event will feature dozens of survival games both new and old for players to demo or buy at a discount.

In addition to announcing Steam Survival Fest, Valve also released an event trailer that you can view using the embed above. The trailer features several popular games from the survival genre, including This War of Mine, Don’t Starve Together, The Forest, and many more.

While there are some absolute bangers in terms of established titles, Steam Survival Fest is an opportunity for survival fans to demo some games that are lesser known or not released yet. This is essential to survival games taking off, as it’s a genre that often depends on early access and word of mouth to grow their player bases. We’ve seen time and time again where games like The Long Dark benefit from this model, and Steam Survival Fest feels like a great platform to celebrate both established and upcoming survival games.

A promotional image for Steam Survival Fest 2022
Steam Survival Fest will run from August 1-8, 2022.
Source: Valve

Anyone who wants to participate in Steam Survival Fest can do so if they have a Steam account and gaming PC or Steam Deck. Simply visit the event page next week during the festival and get playing. If you do find a cool upcoming title, don’t forget to add it to your wishlist, something developers say is essential to their success in the early days.

Steam Survival Fest will run from August 1, 2022, until August 8, 2022. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. PDT, and Shacknews will be taking a good look at the games on offer and recommending some for you to try.

Co-EIC
Co-EIC

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola