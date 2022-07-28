Steam Survival Fest wants you to brave the elements next week Steam Survival Fest will feature dozens of games from the survival genre for players to dig into.

Today, Valve announced that Steam Survival Fest is on the way, running from August 1, 2022, and ending on August 8, 2022. The week-long event will feature dozens of survival games both new and old for players to demo or buy at a discount.

In addition to announcing Steam Survival Fest, Valve also released an event trailer that you can view using the embed above. The trailer features several popular games from the survival genre, including This War of Mine, Don’t Starve Together, The Forest, and many more.

While there are some absolute bangers in terms of established titles, Steam Survival Fest is an opportunity for survival fans to demo some games that are lesser known or not released yet. This is essential to survival games taking off, as it’s a genre that often depends on early access and word of mouth to grow their player bases. We’ve seen time and time again where games like The Long Dark benefit from this model, and Steam Survival Fest feels like a great platform to celebrate both established and upcoming survival games.

Source: Valve

Anyone who wants to participate in Steam Survival Fest can do so if they have a Steam account and gaming PC or Steam Deck. Simply visit the event page next week during the festival and get playing. If you do find a cool upcoming title, don’t forget to add it to your wishlist, something developers say is essential to their success in the early days.

Steam Survival Fest will run from August 1, 2022, until August 8, 2022. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. PDT, and Shacknews will be taking a good look at the games on offer and recommending some for you to try.