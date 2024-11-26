Cyberpunk 2077 surpasses 30 million copies sold The Phantom Liberty expansion has sold 8 million copies alone.

Cyberpunk 2077 has sold more than 30 million copies since its release in December 2020. While the RPG was originally mired in controversy due to its performance issues and available features, developer CD Projekt RED has supplied it with multiple major updates and content releases.

CD Projekt RED announced the new sales milestone for Cyberpunk 2077 in its latest earnings report. “I’m very happy to see a large, dedicated community coalesce around our Cyberpunk games,” said co-CEO Michał Nowakowski.



Source: CD Projekt RED

While Cyberpunk 2077 was at the center of controversy following its release less than four years ago, CD Projekt RED was able to spin the narrative on its sci-fi RPG through several patches and content releases. This culminated in the release of Phantom Liberty, an expansion that brought additional story content and features to Cyberpunk 2077 last year. Phantom Liberty has now sold more than 8 million copies. The Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime on Netflix also helped to renew interest in the game.

Lastly, CD Projekt has confirmed that its next Witcher game has officially moved into full-scale production. The studio is also in the early phases of developing a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077.