Frostpunk 2 devs release update & DLC roadmap detailing plans up to 2026 The new Frostpunk 2 roadmap shares details that chart out tentative DLC and update release schedules for the next year and then some.

Frostpunk 2 may have released this year, but the team at 11 bit studios is far from done with new content and updates for the game. In fact, the developer has released a new DLC and update roadmap for the game that runs all the way through 2025 and just slightly into 2026, including hot fixes, free content updates, DLC release schedules, and more.

The Frostpunk 2 devs released the game’s new 2025 roadmap on the Frostpunk social media channel this week. The chart starts from when the game was released in September 2024 and runs all the way into the early months of 2026. Some of the highlights of that roadmap include a free major content update, the game’s console launch, the Spectrum DLC, the Aurora DLC, and then a third unnamed DLC.

Since the release of #Frostpunk 2 in September, our engineers have been working tirelessly on numerous hotfixes and patches, addressing your feedback, introducing new game functionalities, and implementing quality-of-life improvements, among other things.



However, mere survival… pic.twitter.com/mRdp6Nro9b — Frostpunk 2 (@frostpunkgame) November 26, 2024

Frostpunk 2 was a massive highlight of strategy gaming in 2024. The game puts players in an icy hellscape and challenges them to keep society warm and surviving with the build up of an industrial megalopolis. That includes keeping factions in appeased and in check, lest growing frustrations light the spark of revolution. It’s not easy in the slightest, but it was fun and interesting to see all the systems at work and try to bend them to your advantage, leading to a high-scoring review here at Shacknews.

With such a detailed map for the year ahead, it looks like fans have a lot to look forward to. Stay tuned here at Shacknews for further updates as they drop on the Frostpunk 2 topic.