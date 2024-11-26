Total War: Warhammer 3 Omens of Destruction DLC gets December 2024 release date The DLC includes new Legendary Lords for the Khorne, Ogre, and Orc armies, as well as new battle units and campaign features.

Creative Assembly and Sega have set dates for the latest run of paid content in Total War: Warhammer 3 with the Omens of Destruction DLC. This DLC will bring new content to the Khorne, Ogre, and Orc and Goblin factions of the game, including new Legendary Lords, campaign objectives and features, and battle units, and it’s all set to launch in mid-December.

The developers shared the details on Total War: Warhammer 3’s Omens of Destruction DLC in a new trailer this week with wishlisting available now. The DLC collection will launch on December 12, 2024, alongside a free content update that includes another Legendary Lord and several heroes for the armies of Khorne and the latest bug fixes and improvements for the game. The Omens of Destruction DLC is broken up into three groups that include Skulltaker, The Hero Slayer for the Khorne faction, Gorbad Ironclaw, The Brutal Unifier for the Orcs and Goblins, and Golgfag Maneater, The Mercenary for the Ogre Kingdoms. Each also includes new units and unique campaign and battle mechanics to make their journey through the game just a little bit more interesting.

Total War: Warhammer 3 came out in 2022 and has been another solid strategy offering from Creative Assembly and Sega. The game reviewed quite well, including here at Shacknews, for its grand campaign, enjoyable factions, and their unique gameplay. This marks only the second DLC pack for the game, following the Thrones of Decay pack earlier this year, but it looks like it will bring quite a bit of fun for multiple factions across the game.

With the Omens of Destruction DLC sitting on a mid-December 2024 release date, stay tuned for more updates as they come via the Total War series topic.