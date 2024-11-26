New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo Switch eShop and online services to close in China in 2026

Nintendo is offering up to four free games to compensate Chinese users.
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
5

Nintendo has announced it will close the Switch eShop and discontinue online services in China in 2026. As compensation, Nintendo will offer Chinese players the opportunity to redeem up to four free games in the eShop before its permanent closure.

This morning, Nintendo announced the closure of its Chinese eShop and the discontinuation of its online services on its Chinese website. The Chinese Switch eShop will stop selling games after March 31, 2026, and all online services will cease after May 15, 2026.

A docked Switch with Red and Blue Joy-Cons.

Source: Nintendo

As compensation, Chinese Switch owners can redeem four free games between now and the closure of the eShop. The list of available games includes Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, and Pokemon Let’s Go! Pikachu and Let’s Go! Eevee.

As Nintendo Switch consoles and games are distributed in partnership with Tencent, this likely marks the end of an existing contract. The announcement also comes as Nintendo is gearing up to reveal its next console in the coming months.

News Editor
Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

