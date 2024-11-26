Nintendo Switch eShop and online services to close in China in 2026 Nintendo is offering up to four free games to compensate Chinese users.

Nintendo has announced it will close the Switch eShop and discontinue online services in China in 2026. As compensation, Nintendo will offer Chinese players the opportunity to redeem up to four free games in the eShop before its permanent closure.

This morning, Nintendo announced the closure of its Chinese eShop and the discontinuation of its online services on its Chinese website. The Chinese Switch eShop will stop selling games after March 31, 2026, and all online services will cease after May 15, 2026.



Source: Nintendo

As compensation, Chinese Switch owners can redeem four free games between now and the closure of the eShop. The list of available games includes Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, and Pokemon Let’s Go! Pikachu and Let’s Go! Eevee.

As Nintendo Switch consoles and games are distributed in partnership with Tencent, this likely marks the end of an existing contract. The announcement also comes as Nintendo is gearing up to reveal its next console in the coming months.